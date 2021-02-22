HS Boys Basketball: CV holds off Carlisle 53-43 in Commonwealth matchup

Eagle coach Dave Vespignani on his season, “With no summer league, no spring workouts, a limited preseason, and we get into the season then we have three weeks off and the weather, it has been hard to get into that flow and we have to develop the mindset that we are just going to have to grind it out. I have told this team we might have to win some ugly games. The objective is to outscore the other team at the end of the night and I am proud of our guys for that tonight.”