Cumberland Valley’s Max Krevsky, back, attempts a shot in front of Mechanicsburg’s Tyree Morris during the first quarter of their championship match in the second day of the Sauve Bros. Holiday Tournament on Saturday at Mechanicsburg High School.
Mechanicsburg’s Tyree Morris, right, blocks the shot of Cumberland Valley’s Harris Vorwald during the first quarter of their championship match in the second day of the Sauve Bros. Holiday Tournament on Saturday at Mechanicsburg High School.
Boiling Springs’ Gavin Donley shoots for two points in front of Cocalico’s Trey Griffin during the first quarter of their consolation match in the second day of the Sauve Bros. Holiday Tournament on Saturday at Mechanicsburg High School.
Boiling Springs’ Drew VonStein, center, looks for room around Cocalico’s Trey Rios during the first quarter of their consolation match during the second day of the Sauve Bros. Holiday Tournament on Saturday at Mechanicsburg High School.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
MECHANICSBURG — To win close basketball games, you need to make more plays late.
Cumberland Valley made a couple in the final 10 seconds to edge Mechanicsburg 45-42 in the championship of the Sauve Brothers Holiday Tournament at Mechanicsburg High School on Saturday night.
Boiling Springs edged Cocalico 46-36 in the consolation game.
The Eagles remain unbeaten at 7-0, but it was not easy getting to that point.
They couldn’t put away the Wildcats until Max Krevsky knocked down two foul shots with 10.5 seconds left. A blocked shot on a 3-pointer by Lukas Rhodes put Tournament MVP Nolan Gilbert on the line for two shots with 1.5 seconds to go.
Boiling Springs’ Trey Martin, back, shoots for two points over top of Cocalico’s Trey Griffin, left, and Augie Gerhart during the first quarter of their consolation match in the second day of the Sauve Bros. Holiday Tournament on Saturday at Mechanicsburg High School.
Boiling Springs’ Trey Martin attemps a shot in front of Cocalico’s Tyler Cloud during the first quarter of their consolation match in the second day of the Sauve Bros. Holiday Tournament on Saturday at Mechanicsburg High School.
Boiling Springs’ Gavin Donley shoots a free throw after an intentional foul during the first quarter of their consolation match against Cocalico in the second day of the Sauve Bros. Holiday Tournament on Saturday at Mechanicsburg High School.
Cocalico’s Augie Gerhart, left, and Caleb Sturtevant, right, block Boiling Springs’ Carson Garvey from making a shot during the second quarter of their consolation match in the second day of the Sauve Bros. Holiday Tournament on Saturday at Mechanicsburg High School.
Mechanicsburg’s Tyree Morris, left, attempts a shot but misses in front of Cumberland Valley Ben Drury during the first quarter of their championship match in the second day of the Sauve Bros. Holiday Tournament on Saturday at Mechanicsburg High School.
Cumberland Valley’s Ben Drury, back, shoots for two points over top of Mechanicsburg Tyree Morris during the first quarter of their championship match in the second day of the Sauve Bros. Holiday Tournament on Saturday at Mechanicsburg High School.
Cumberland Valley’s misses a shot as Mechanicsburg’s Tyree Morris applies pressure during the first quarter of their championship match in the second day of the Sauve Bros. Holiday Tournament on Saturday at Mechanicsburg High School.
Mechanicsburg’s Tyree Morris, center, tries to make a shot but misses as Cumberland Valley’s Sam Sherry tries to block him during the first quarter of their championship match in the second day of the Sauve Bros. Holiday Tournament on Saturday at Mechanicsburg High School.
Cumberland Valley’s Nolan Gilbert looks for an open teammate to pass to during the first quarter of their championship match against Mechanicsburg in the second day of the Sauve Bros. Holiday Tournament on Saturday at Mechanicsburg High School.
Cumberland Valley’s Spencer Titus attempts a shot during the first quarter of their championship match against Mechanicsburg in the second day of the Sauve Bros. Holiday Tournament on Saturday at Mechanicsburg High School.
Mechanicsburg’s Tyree Morris, left, looks for room to drive past Cumberland Valley’s Nolan Gilbert during the first quarter of their championship match in the second day of the Sauve Bros. Holiday Tournament on Saturday at Mechanicsburg High School.
Mechanicsburg’s Micah Brubaker, right, drives the ball down the court during the first quarter of their championship match against Cumberland Valley in the second day of the Sauve Bros. Holiday Tournament on Saturday at Mechanicsburg High School.
Gilbert finished the night with 15 points. Harris Vorwald added 10 to the Eagles' cause.
Mechanicsburg (4-5, 1-3 Keystone) got a strong effort from Tyree Morris, with all 12 of his points in the middle two periods. The Wildcats got a game-high 15 from Rhodes and 12 from Micah Brubaker with a defensive effort that handcuffed the Eagles.
The Eagles led 17-7 early but watched Morris work his team back into the game at the half, only trailing 24-22.
“I told the kids, sometimes you need to win a game that you should have lost and tonight was that game,” Eagles head coach David Vespignani said. “Credit to Mechanicsburg for their effort tonight, but we were able to make a couple of more plays down the stretch to win. Even with foul trouble, we were able to keep two bigs on the floor against Morris.”
“The slogan for that team was ‘Refuse to Lose,’ and they meant that.” ~ Mechanicsburg's head coach in 1994-95 Tony Kinney, who returned with much of that championship team for a 25th anniversary ceremony.
Former Wildcats head coach Tony Kinney, left, addresses the crowd during a ceremony to honor the 25th anniversary of Mechanicsburg's 1995 District 3 championship team Friday night at Mechanicsburg High School.
Mechanicsburg’s Lukas Rhodes, center, looks for an open teammate to pass to in the first quarter during the first day of the Sauve Bros. Holiday Tournament game against Boiling Springs on Friday at Mechanicsburg High School.
Boiling Springs’ Doug Bear looks for an open teammate to pass to as Mechanicsburg’s Drew Engle applies pressure in the first quarter during the first day of the Sauve Bros. Holiday Tournament on Friday at Mechanicsburg High School.
Boiling Springs’ Gavin Donley , right, and Mechanicsburg’s Drew Engle, left, and Tyree Morris, center, all go up for a rebound in the first quarter during the first day of the Sauve Bros. Holiday Tournament on Friday at Mechanicsburg High School.
Boiling Springs’ Doug Bear, center, rolls in for a lay up but misses the shot in front of Mechanicsburg’s James Anderson, left, and Rashawn Early-Holton in the first quarter during the first day of the Sauve Bros. Holiday Tournament on Friday at Mechanicsburg High School.
Boiling Springs’ Carson Garvey, right, attempts a shot in front of Mechanicsburg’s Lukas Rhodes in the second quarter during the first day of the Sauve Bros. Holiday Tournament on Friday at Mechanicsburg High School.
Boiling Springs’ Trey Martin shoots for two points in front of Mechanicsburg’s Micah Brubaker in the second quarter during the first day of the Sauve Bros. Holiday Tournament on Friday at Mechanicsburg High School.
Mechanicsburg’s Nick Morrison, center, loses control of the ball after running into a wall of Boiling Springs players in the second quarter during the first day of the Sauve Bros. Holiday Tournament on Friday at Mechanicsburg High School.
Boiling Springs’ Andrew Johnston-Walsh, right, passes the ball away from in front of Mechanicsburg’s Rashawn Early-Holton in the second quarter during the first day of the Sauve Bros. Holiday Tournament on Friday at Mechanicsburg High School.
Cumberland Valley’s Harris Vorwald, right, looks for room to run past Cocalico’s Augie Gerhart in the first quarter during the first day of the Sauve Bros. Holiday Tournament on Friday at Mechanicsburg High School.
Cumberland Valley’s Ben Drury, back, looks for an open teammate to pass to in front of Cocalico’s Ronald Zahm III in the first quarter during the first day of the Sauve Bros. Holiday Tournament on Friday at Mechanicsburg High School.
Cumberland Valley’s Ben Drury, back, attempts a shot over the head of Cocalico’s Augie Gerhart in the first quarter during the first day of the Sauve Bros. Holiday Tournament on Friday at Mechanicsburg High School.
Cumberland Valley’s Harris Vorwald, left, beats Cocalico’s Tyler Cloud to a loose ball in the first quarter during the first day of the Sauve Bros. Holiday Tournament on Friday at Mechanicsburg High School.
Cumberland Valley’s Nolan Gilbert, center, shoots for two points in front of Cocalico’s Ronald Zahm III in the first quarter during the first day of the Sauve Bros. Holiday Tournament on Friday at Mechanicsburg High School.
Cumberland Valley’s Ben Drury, back, attempts a shot at the basket as Cocalico’s Trey Griffin applies pressure in the first quarter during the first day of the Sauve Bros. Holiday Tournament on Friday at Mechanicsburg High School.
Cumberland Valley’s Dylan Levis, front, comes up with a steal in the first quarter during the first day of the Sauve Bros. Holiday Tournament game against Cocalico on Friday at Mechanicsburg High School.
Cumberland Valley’s Sam Sherry, front, looks for room to pass around Cocalico’s Trey Griffin in the second quarter during the first day of the Sauve Bros. Holiday Tournament on Friday at Mechanicsburg High School.
In the consolation game, Boiling Springs came out on fire, hitting five of its first six shots to jump out to a 20-10 first-quarter lead. Trey Martin tallied eight and Gavin Donley added five during the run.
Cocalico subbed in Carter Nuneville, the starting guard who missed Friday night’s game with an injury, and the Eagles seemed to find their stride. A seven-point run and three foul shots by Nuneville on a late foul allowed the Eagles to cut the halftime deficit to 24-22.
The Bubblers hurt themselves late in the half with some unforced turnovers and a couple of fouls.
Boiling Springs (1-3 Colonial, 3-5) righted the ship in the third and outscored the Eagles 10-8, scoring the final seven points to lead 34-30.
“We had some kids step up tonight and make some plays. Doug Bear gave us an offensive lift and defensively, I thought we played pretty well,” Bubblers head coach Joel Martin said. “Drew VonStein hit a huge 3, and later the runner. We have been in games but we just need to finish them.”
Trey Martin finished with 19 points, with another nine from Doug Bear.
Notes: Gilbert was named the Tournament Most Valuable Player and was joined on the All-Tournament Team by Vorwald, Rhodes, Morris, Trey Martin and Cocalico's Trey Griffin.