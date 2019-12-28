{{featured_button_text}}

MECHANICSBURG — To win close basketball games, you need to make more plays late.

Cumberland Valley made a couple in the final 10 seconds to edge Mechanicsburg 45-42 in the championship of the Sauve Brothers Holiday Tournament at Mechanicsburg High School on Saturday night.

Boiling Springs edged Cocalico 46-36 in the consolation game.

The Eagles remain unbeaten at 7-0, but it was not easy getting to that point.

They couldn’t put away the Wildcats until Max Krevsky knocked down two foul shots with 10.5 seconds left. A blocked shot on a 3-pointer by Lukas Rhodes put Tournament MVP Nolan Gilbert on the line for two shots with 1.5 seconds to go.

He made one of the two.

HS Boys Basketball Photos: Boiling Springs, Cumberland Valley, Mechanicsburg at Sauve Bros. Tournament, Day 2

+15 
+15 
Boiling Springs Cocalico 1.JPG
+15 
+15 
Boiling Springs Cocalico 2.JPG
+15 
+15 
Boiling Springs Cocalico 3.JPG
+15 
+15 
Boiling Springs Cocalico 4.JPG
+15 
+15 
Boiling Springs Cocalico 5.JPG

Gilbert finished the night with 15 points. Harris Vorwald added 10 to the Eagles' cause.

Mechanicsburg (4-5, 1-3 Keystone) got a strong effort from Tyree Morris, with all 12 of his points in the middle two periods. The Wildcats got a game-high 15 from Rhodes and 12 from Micah Brubaker with a defensive effort that handcuffed the Eagles.

The Eagles led 17-7 early but watched Morris work his team back into the game at the half, only trailing 24-22.

“I told the kids, sometimes you need to win a game that you should have lost and tonight was that game,” Eagles head coach David Vespignani said. “Credit to Mechanicsburg for their effort tonight, but we were able to make a couple of more plays down the stretch to win. Even with foul trouble, we were able to keep two bigs on the floor against Morris.”

HS Boys Basketball Photos: Boiling Springs, Cumberland Valley, Mechanicsburg at Sauve Bros. Tournament

+22 
+22 
1995 25th District 3 Honor Ceremony 1.JPG
+22 
+22 
1995 25th District 3 Honor Ceremony 2.JPG
+22 
+22 
1995 25th District 3 Honor Ceremony 3.JPG
+22 
+22 
Boiling Springs Mechanicsburg Boys Basketball 1.JPG
+22 
+22 
Boiling Springs Mechanicsburg Boys Basketball 2.JPG

Bubblers' hot start enough

In the consolation game, Boiling Springs came out on fire, hitting five of its first six shots to jump out to a 20-10 first-quarter lead. Trey Martin tallied eight and Gavin Donley added five during the run.

Cocalico subbed in Carter Nuneville, the starting guard who missed Friday night’s game with an injury, and the Eagles seemed to find their stride. A seven-point run and three foul shots by Nuneville on a late foul allowed the Eagles to cut the halftime deficit to 24-22.

The Bubblers hurt themselves late in the half with some unforced turnovers and a couple of fouls.

Boiling Springs (1-3 Colonial, 3-5) righted the ship in the third and outscored the Eagles 10-8, scoring the final seven points to lead 34-30.

“We had some kids step up tonight and make some plays. Doug Bear gave us an offensive lift and defensively, I thought we played pretty well,” Bubblers head coach Joel Martin said. “Drew VonStein hit a huge 3, and later the runner. We have been in games but we just need to finish them.”

Trey Martin finished with 19 points, with another nine from Doug Bear.

Notes: Gilbert was named the Tournament Most Valuable Player and was joined on the All-Tournament Team by Vorwald, Rhodes, Morris, Trey Martin and Cocalico's Trey Griffin.

Local sports standings, schedules and results for Dec. 28-29

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0