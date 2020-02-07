HS Boys Basketball: Carlisle seniors 'finish on a positive note' with victory over Waynesboro

CARLISLE — Carlisle didn’t have the seasonal results it wanted, but the opportunity to build for the next couple of years presented itself to head coach Andre Anderson.
The Thundering Herd won their final three games of the 2019-20 season, capping the run with a 47-46 victory over Waynesboro at Gene Evans Gymnasium on Friday night.
Anderson stuck with his five seniors alongside Dylan Young and Anthony Rouvre, as the Herd had a short bench with several kids missing the final game.
One bright spot all season has been the play of James Barlow, a consistent double-double threat and shot-blocker, putting up 16 points and 17 rebounds again Friday. He only had three blocks, but he was a wall in the paint, affecting other shots by the Indians.
“It was a frustrating season record-wise, but I enjoyed playing with my teammates as a senior,” Barlow said. “I had some goals in mind early and was able to meet them, so I am very happy with my overall season. I achieved my goals of being Top 10 in rebounds and blocks. I just need to continue to work on my game to move on to the next level.”
Waynesboro was very patient in the opening half and led 22-15 late in the second quarter. MJ Brown nailed a 3-pointer for the Herd at the halftime buzzer.
Carlisle (8-14, 5-11 Commonwealth) struggled early because it couldn’t put the ball in the basket on the offensive end on second and third shots. Barlow and Andrew West combined for 11 rebounds in the first quarter alone — 26 in the game.
Cole Rhine (16 points) was the linchpin for the Indians, penetrating to the basket and hitting the floater or dishing to teammates.
The Herd trailed 36-31 after a 3 by Kareem Sims, but the Herd scored 13 of the next 16 points to take a 44-39 lead. Barlow and West combined for 10, all on put-backs in the paint.
Young hit 6-of-8 from the line to offset another 3 by Sims in the final seconds. Young finished with 14 points.
“We challenged those seniors to finish on a positive note and take this team on their backs, and I think they did it,” Anderson said. “We struggled to keep guys in front of us all year defensively. We have some hungry young guys ready to go after next year. They have a bad taste in their mouth right now after not making the playoffs.”
Waynesboro (12-10, 7-5 Colonial) finished its season short of the playoffs as well. Sims had 11 points, including three from beyond the arc.