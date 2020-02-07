HS Boys Basketball: Carlisle seniors 'finish on a positive note' with victory over Waynesboro

CARLISLE — Carlisle didn’t have the seasonal results it wanted, but the opportunity to build for the next couple of years presented itself to head coach Andre Anderson.

The Thundering Herd won their final three games of the 2019-20 season, capping the run with a 47-46 victory over Waynesboro at Gene Evans Gymnasium on Friday night.

Anderson stuck with his five seniors alongside Dylan Young and Anthony Rouvre, as the Herd had a short bench with several kids missing the final game.

One bright spot all season has been the play of James Barlow, a consistent double-double threat and shot-blocker, putting up 16 points and 17 rebounds again Friday. He only had three blocks, but he was a wall in the paint, affecting other shots by the Indians.

“It was a frustrating season record-wise, but I enjoyed playing with my teammates as a senior,” Barlow said. “I had some goals in mind early and was able to meet them, so I am very happy with my overall season. I achieved my goals of being Top 10 in rebounds and blocks. I just need to continue to work on my game to move on to the next level.”

Waynesboro was very patient in the opening half and led 22-15 late in the second quarter. MJ Brown nailed a 3-pointer for the Herd at the halftime buzzer.

