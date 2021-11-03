HS Boys Basketball: Boiling Springs' Trey Martin staying close to home, announces verbal commitment to Shippensburg University

Boiling Springs’ Trey Martin will be swishing 3-pointers, dishing out assists, grabbing rebounds and swiping steals close to home.

In a post on his Twitter Tuesday, the Bubblers standout announced his verbal commitment to Shippensburg University where he’ll play under the direction of head coach Chris Fite following graduation in the spring.

“I am extremely excited to announce that I have committed to Shippensburg University to continue my academic and athletic careers,” Martin wrote in the tweet. “Thank you to all of my family, coaches, and friends who have supported and helped me along the way.”

Despite missing four games due to injury last season, Martin averaged 22.6 points per game across his 14 regular-season appearances. He also tallied 6.6 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.8 steals per game. Boiling Springs finished its 2020 campaign with an 8-10 record.

In addition to his impressive stat line, the now senior wing garnered 2020-21 Pennsylvania Sports Writers All-State Boys Basketball Class 4A Team honors and was named to the 2020-21 All-Sentinel Boys Basketball First Team. Martin is on pace to crack the 1,000-point threshold this winter. The Bubblers' season is scheduled to start Dec. 10 with the Paul Corby Tip-Off Tournament.

SU, which hasn’t competed since the 2019-20 season due to the coronavirus pandemic, is coming off a 24-7 campaign, which included a trip to the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference Finals. Indiana University of Pennsylvania knocked off the Raiders in the title match with a 77-59 decision.

