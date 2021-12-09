HS Boys Basketball: 2021-22 season preview capsules

The dribbling of basketballs, squeaking of shoes and swishing of 3-pointers have returned to the Midstate.

With the 2021 high boys basketball season set to begin Friday, here’s a look into the Sentinel-area field based on information provided by area coaches.

MID-PENN COMMONWEALTH

Carlisle

Head coach: Andre Anderson (11th season)

Last year: 8-8

Key losses: Eric Ruiz, Anthony Rouvre

Key players: Dylan Young, sr.; Nick Stiltner, sr.; Cam Lyons, sr.; Jaydon Smith, so.; Jeremiah Snyder, jr.; Julian Christopher, jr.

Outlook: The Thundering Herd broke even last year, but with Young, Stiltner and Lyons returning, they have a chance to break through. Young led the way last year, averaging 17.3 points per game.

Cumberland Valley

Head coach: David Vespignani, (4th season)

Last year: 14-5

Key losses: Sam Sherry, Ben Drury, Max Krevsky

Key players: Dylan Levis, jr.; Spencer Titus, sr.; Grant Kuffa, sr.; Nolan Gilbert, jr.; Jackson Boone, jr.; JD Hunter, jr.; Troy Collard, sr.; Zane Radosavljevic, sr.; JT Mazzie, sr.; Tzuriel Ogunnaike, so.

Outlook: Replacing the production of bigs Sherry and Drury will be a daunting task, but Vespignani's 2021-22 crew features strength up and down the roster. Gilbert, who logged adequate time as a sophomore, is expected to play a key role this season.

MID-PENN KEYTONE

Cedar Cliff

Head coach: Tigh Savercool (6th season at Cedar Cliff, 8th overall)

Last year: 12-4

Key losses: Nick Strain

Key players: Charlie Werner, sr.; Trenten Smith, sr.; Mike Armanini, sr.; Tyler Houser, sr.; Ayden Frey, jr.

Outlook: The Colts knocked off CV last year in the first round of the district 6A playoffs, and with the bulk of their starting five returning, the ceiling remains high. Tyler Houser, a 6-foot, 9-inch center, aims to lead the charge, coming of a season where he averaged 14.3 points and 5.8 rebounds per game.

Mechanicsburg

Head coach: Kevin Rutherford (1st season (interim) at Mechanicsburg, 7th overall)

Last year: 11-8

Key losses: Tyree Morris, Micah Brubaker, James Anderson

Key players: Lukas Rhodes, sr.; Sam Burch, sr.; Sam DeLuca, sr.; Mike Jones, sr.; Rashawn Early-Holton, sr.

Outlook: Under Rutherford's direction, the Wildcats enter this year having lost six key seniors to graduation. Lukas Rhodes, a four-year starter, is primed to be the offensive catalyst for the 'Cats. He dropped 16 points per outing last season.

Red Land

Head coach: Eric Richardson (3rd season at Red Land, 24th overall)

Last year: 1-14

Key losses: Mac Shearer

Key players: Daniel Mailey, sr.; Matt Johnson, sr.; Brady Lydon, sr.; Kyler Rheem, jr.; Ben Painter, jr.; Bryce Zieders, so.; Anderson French, so.; Peyton Moyer, jr.

Outlook: Last season was another year of tough sledding for the Patriots, but Richardson's outfit returns four of five starters that are all expected to play a healthy role this winter.

MID-PENN CAPITAL

Camp Hill

Head coach: Scott Barrows (7th season)

Last year: 9-11

Key losses: Cam Ochs, Daniel Shuster, Andrew Spaan, Jackson Thompson

Key players: Michael Baturin, sr.; Kyle Shoen, sr.; Dom Coletta, sr.; Breagin Buxton, jr.; Benjamin Ellis, jr.; Corbin Ochs, jr.; Mike Shartle, jr.; Richard Lutkins, so.; Jack Kennedy, so.

Outlook: The Lions are in a similar situation as the Wildcats, having to replace a handful of key graduated seniors, including their scoring leader in Cam Ochs. Barrows' roster features a mix of experience but is poised to be led by seniors Baturin, Shoen and Coletta.

East Pennsboro

Head coach: Brandon Rowe (3rd season)

Last year: 7-10

Key losses: Grant Anderson, Devin Shellenberger, Adnan Sbai, Zack Zeiders, Evan Farling.

Key players: Zack Dein, so.; Cayden Laster, jr.; Leo McCoy, so.; Ryan Koller, jr.; Luke Boston, jr.; Dayrell Everett, fr.; Jordan McKay, fr.

Outlook: The Panthers return to square one this season, having lost their entire starting five from last year.

Trinity

Head coach: Larry Kostelac (38th season)

Last year: 10-7

Key losses: Elijah Beard, Spencer Britt, Tommy Cloak, TJ Lawson, Logan Groff, Trey McAuliffe, Abdullah Swati, Josh Walker

Key players: Wyatt Cooper, jr.; Julian Gabbidon, sr.; Cooper Manley, jr.; Bryan Skurcenski, sr.; Talik Wall, sr.; Trey Weiand jr.; Ryan Balaban, so.; Stuart Chapelle, sr.; Nate Gelnet, jr.; Arnes Govedari, sr.; CJ Nadzam, so.; Aires Pierce, jr.; Payton Schaffner, fr.; Owen Schlager, fr.; Amil Way, fr.

Outlook: Another team losing a large number of seniors from last season, the Shamrocks strive for a seventh straight trip to the district playoffs. Despite the bulk of lost players, Trinity boasts depth across the board. Skurcenski and Wall return as the top two scorers from last season.

MID-PENN COLONIAL

Big Spring

Head coach: Jason Creek (9th season at Big Spring, 10th overall)

Last year: 10-8

Key losses: Everett Baker, Jack Shulenberger, Jonathan Miller

Key players: Matthew Ward, sr.; Seth Griffie, sr.; Tucker Lowery, sr.; Jesse Burnhisel, sr.; Jake Knouse, so.; Levi Stewart, so.; Brexton Heckendorn, fr.; Aiden Sallie, fr.

Outlook: Following four straight 10-win seasons and three consecutive district postseason bids, the Bulldogs are hungry for an elusive state tournament berth. Their chances to snatch a bid are strong, too, with leading scorer Ward back for his final dance in Newville.

Boiling Springs

Head coach: Joel Martin (3rd season at Boiling Springs, 15th overall)

Last year: 8-10

Key losses: Drew VonStein, Matt Fravel, Tanner Nickel

Key players: Carson Garvey, sr.; Dan Decker, sr.; Trey Martin, sr.; Maddex Labuda, jr.; Brayden Richie, so.

Outlook: With a fully healthy Martin back, the Bubblers aim to make a push for the district playoffs. They'll still have to navigate a grueling Mid-Penn Colonial schedule, though.

Northern

Head coach: Steve Laudenslager (1st season at Northern, 9th overall)

Last year: 18-1

Key losses: Zach Beam, Jordan Heisey, Jacob Hamm, Tyler Weary, Alec Welshans, Brayden Zell, Nate McGill

Key players: Andrew Gingrich, sr.; Zach French, sr.; Ryan Delafield, sr.; Tommy Isenberg, sr.; Gavin Moyer, so.

Outlook: With a new coach and a revamped roster, the Polar Bears probably won't climb to an 18-1 record and back-to-back undefeated regular seasons this year, but Northern once again will boast a senior-laden starting five.

Shippensburg Greyhounds

Head coach: Ray Staver (30th season)

Last year: 15-3

Key losses: Collin Taylor, Isaiah Houser, Jacob Cramer, Dalton Foore

Key players: Jayden Statum, sr.; Jeremy Thomas, sr.; Anthony Smith, sr.; Tyler Hall, sr.; Carter Funk, sr.; Erby Weller, jr.; Trae Kater, jr.

Outlook: On the book, losing big man Taylor and steal-savvy Houser would hurt the Greyhounds. But with reigning All-Sentinel Player of the Year Statum and blue-chip football defensive end Smith back for one final lap, Shippensburg is set to compete.

Christian Eby is a sports reporter for The Sentinel and cumberlink.com. You can contact him at ceby@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @eby_sports

