HS Basketball: Trinity mourns loss of longtime basketball assistant

Doug Marshall, who served as an assistant coach with Trinity’s boys basketball team for 23 years, died Wednesday at age 83 in Ocean View, Delaware.

Survived by his wife, Carol, five children — Thomas, Kathleen (Gillespie), Patricia (Audi), Eileen and Kerry — and 12 grandchildren, Doug endeared himself to the Trinity community, shining as a staple on the Shamrocks sidelines until he retired in 2007.

“He was a Trinity guy, through and through,” Shamrocks boys basketball coach Larry Kostelac Jr. said. “He was a basketball guy, and a great guy all around.”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Marshall served on Kostelac’s staff during Trinity’s runs to state titles in 2001 and 2003. He also coached in the Good Shepherd C.Y.O. program and organized summer leagues in central Pennsylvania.

“If he could get kids playing basketball, he would do it,” said Gillespie, a former Trinity and George Washington player now coaching for the Germantown Lady Panthers of the Girls Under Armour Association in the D.C. Metro Area.

Affectionately nicknamed "Relic," Marshall gave his time to the Trinity community and its athletes of all ages, opening the actual door to everyone from grade-school teams looking to practice to college athletes and young adults putting together pickup games.

“He was always opening up the gym,” Kostelac said.

Tim Gross is the sports editor at The Sentinel and cumberlink.com. Email him at tgross@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @ByTimGross

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.