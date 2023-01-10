How local boys basketball coaches use body language to fuel energy, enthusiasm during games

Jason Creek exited the Big Spring boys basketball locker room with a white towel slung over his right shoulder. Water trickled down the Bulldog head coach’s forehead and dress shirt from the water bottle shower his players just gave him for his 100th career win.

The towel on his right shoulder wasn't meant to mop up the water. At the beginning of the season, Creek started keeping a towel with him on the Big Spring bench. He used it to wipe the sweat that saturated his hands and face during the games.

Much like the sweat his Bulldogs pour out on the court, Creek does the same as he patrols the sideline. From roaming the coach’s box, crouching into a defensive stance and delivering the occasional celebratory leg kick, Creek feeds into and off of the Bulldogs’ energy.

“There’s been a few blood-pressure checks at halftime in the past,” Creek said with a laugh. “But I’ve always tried to be as enthusiastic as possible. Our kids play to that here, and we have some good hard-nosed kids. But if they look over at their head coach and see their coach is giving it everything they got, they just want to run through a wall even harder.”

Creek is one of several local boys coaches who have adopted that body language-driven coaching style. Cedar Cliff head coach Tigh Savercool paces the Colt bench with fist pumps. Mechanicsburg coach Mike Gaffey constantly encourages his players and appears ready to lock down an opponent at any moment.

“Kids know their coach,” Savercool said. “They're with them at practice. They’re with them in games. They compete. They sweat with each other. Kids are gonna feed off of the passion and energy that is brought on the sideline.”

The high-energy qualities come naturally for each coach, but moments along the way helped shape their styles.

Creek credits growing up around the Big Spring football program, watching his dad help coach the Bulldogs.

Gaffey said his energy surfaced in a six-year stint at Penn State Harrisburg where the level of competition was amplified.

Savercool prides himself in being authentic to connect with his players.

“For me, I just get excited,” Gaffey said. “And so, especially with our game plan, you have the defense in front of you in the first half, and it just boils over. Sometimes you just have to be who you are, and I can't stand still.”

Each movement and reaction has a purpose.

When Gaffey crouches into a defensive-ready stance, he vocalizes an opposing player’s dribbling habits, signaling to his players what to expect next. Creek and Savercool follow a similar method and while directing their defenses, draw energy to the bench. The Bulldogs, Wildcats and Colts frequently clap during a defensive possession and erupt with “defense” chants.

“Our bench has been fantastic this year,” Gaffey said. “A lot of the times it's unprompted, they'll just do it themselves.”

The energy plays an equal role to that of the Xs and Os on the court, the coaches said. Sometimes it's the determining factor between winning or losing.

“Not every team in high school basketball is able to shoot 50% from three and 90% from the free-throw line and be gigantic in all the things you want in basketball,” Savercool said. “But in high school sports, it's any given night. So, when you bring that level of effort and energy and you have passion, you give your team a chance. That's why we wear our hearts on our sleeve every single night because that's how we want our players to play.”

And while the coaches aim to lift their group, players inject a brand of intensity into their coaches. There’s a balance to it, and there are times when Creek, Gaffey and Savercool take a step back and let the players run the show.

The mutual trust is built on the blueprint of tight-knit relationships. From pushing players in practice, taking part in team camps and other team-bonding events, and holding one another accountable, the player-coach connections are essential in elevating energy and finding a balance.

“There’s certain guys you can get the tempo going harder at, but I think it all goes back to relationships,” Creek said. “We build really good, close relationships with our guys because you just can’t go out there and bark at ‘em and constantly be intense if you don’t have a really good relationship with them first. So we take a lot of pride in that.”

The balance has also produced success. Creek and the Bulldogs have forged five consecutive double-digit winning seasons and qualified for four straight District 3 Class 5A playoff tournaments, an unprecedented run for the program. Gaffey, who’s steered Mechanicsburg to an 8-3 mark in his first year, previously led Bishop McDevitt to a pair of District 3 4A titles, four trips to the PIAA quarterfinals and one state semifinal berth. Savercool and Cedar Cliff are a year removed from a Mid-Penn crown and a state tournament appearance.

The balance is key in weathering the ebbs and flows that come with a game and season.

“Every player is going to take a message differently just based on their personality,” Savercool said. “So there's a time and a place to kind of use a broader stroke, but then there's also a time and a place where you have to know your player and know the situation and potentially find another way to motivate them.”

Creek and Gaffey share that belief.

“I enjoy getting into the games, because when you have players that play so hard, you just want to be right there with them,” Gaffey said. “And sometimes you just want to run out there and guard somebody, too. I would never stop enjoying that part of the game with the two main things, the enthusiasm and the communication. And hopefully sometimes with your players and your bench, that becomes infectious.”

Leg kicks, fist pumps and defensive stances all helped foster an enthusiasm and energy in the Big Spring, Mechanicsburg and Cedar Cliff programs.

The coaches have no plans of slowing down.

“When it comes to sideline people, I’m probably a good one to watch,” Creek said. “There isn’t anyone that comes and watches a game for the first time and goes, ‘My god, what?’ But I just get so locked into it, I don’t even (notice it).

“But the day that I sit down and cross my legs and lean back in a chair, it’s time to go. That’s not going to happen with me.”

