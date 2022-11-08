High School Boys Basketball: Shippensburg posts opening for head coaching position

Shippensburg High School posted an opening for its head boys basketball coaching position Monday, a position held by longtime head coach Ray Staver the last 10 years.

The school district posted the position opening on its website Monday afternoon.

Staver nor athletic director Sarah Fanus could be reached for comment.

"Thanks is not enough, but it’ll have to do for now," reads a Shippensburg Basketball Booster Club Facebook page post, which was posted Tuesday morning. "We appreciate you and all you’ve done to build a great program and help mold countless young men! Keep shining, Coach!"

Staver has 445 wins in his coaching career, second in The Sentinel's coverage area only to the 777 wins posted by Trinity’s Larry Kostelac Jr. Staver spent 30 years over three stints with Shippensburg — 1985-94, 1998-2008 and 2013-22.

The Greyhounds' 2021-22 campaign was the most successful season in program history. Under Staver's direction, Shippensburg advanced to the PIAA Class 5A quarterfinals, made its second District 3 championship game appearance and forged a 22-5 season.

The 2022-23 season is scheduled to tip off Dec. 2.