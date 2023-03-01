Mechanicsburg and Hershey came into Wednesday's District 3 Class 5A boys basketball third-place game about as evenly as the two teams could. Both sported 18-7 records, and the Mid-Penn Keystone rivals had split their previous two meetings this season, each winning on the other's home court.

They also both knew there was more at stake than just seeding in next week's PIAA state tournament. Win, and you host a first-round game against Gateway, the No. 4 seed out of District 7. Lose, and you're traveling west three-plus hours to face North Hills, led by 6-foot-8 forward Royce Parham and his multiple Division 1 offers.

Fueled by a closing 26-10 run, Hershey put away any worries over gassing up its buses, as it topped Mechanicsburg 51-46 to claim the third seed out of District 3 and guarantee itself a home playoff game.

The wheels came off for Mechanicsburg, holding a 36-25 lead midway through the third quarter. Hershey (19-7) went to a full-court press, and the Wildcats struggled to retain possession and get into their offense. Turnovers also provided easy buckets for the Trojans as they erased the deficit quickly.

"I think that's what got (Marcus) Sweeney going too," Mechanicsburg head coach Mike Gaffey said. "We had Sweeney under control, which enabled him to get some open space. They live off him making bully-type plays."

Despite the furious Trojans' comeback, Mechanicsburg (18-8) had an opportunity to hang onto its lead entering the fourth quarter. But Hershey inbounded on its baseline with 5.7 seconds left on the clock and rotated the ball to Matthew DeDonatis, who worked off a screen and delivered the long-range jumper over the outstretched hand of defender Spencer Nolan.

"Our guy guarding him knew the play," Gaffey said. "(DeDonatis) went out there and didn't shoot a normal shot. Our guys came over, and they were deflated. That was like an extra punch after they were already lying down on the ground."

Hershey increased its lead in the fourth quarter behind Cameron Sweeney and Joey Alander, but with a minute remaining, the Trojans left the door open for a miraculous Mechanicsburg comeback. The Wildcats fouled the Trojans, sending them to the free-throw line, and the strategy worked. Hershey missed the front end of two 1-and-1s, going 4-of-10 from the charity stripe down the stretch.

But the cushion was too big to overcome for Mechanicsburg, as DeDonatis sank two free throws to ice the game.

Smith led all scorers with 16 points. In the loss, Spencer Nolan added ten and Chance Yanoski eight for the Wildcats.

DeDonatis topped Hershey with 13 points, while Alander chipped in 12 and Marcus Sweeney had nine.

Both squads return to action on Friday, March 10, when the first round of the PIAA tournament begins.

