Hershey boys basketball clamps down in 2nd half, stifles Mechanicsburg to intensify Keystone race

Hershey boys basketball head coach Paul Blackburn jots down three keys prior to every game. Among those keys, defense is the nucleus.

In Friday’s Mid-Penn Keystone matchup with Mechanicsburg, the Trojans held the hosts to one point and zero field goals across the last 13 minutes and 19 seconds of the game. They clogged the gaps and coaxed the Wildcats into double-digit turnovers in the second half, outscored Mechanicsburg 20-5 over the final two quarters and rode the momentum of their suffocating defense to a 46-32 victory.

Hershey’s triumph complicates the Keystone race. The Wildcats, leaders of the division entering Friday’s meeting, slid into a tie for second with the Trojans and a half game back of new frontrunner Milton Hershey. The Spartans leapfrogged Mechanicsburg with a 56-49 win over Red Land in Lewisberry.

“If we don't guard, we can't beat anybody,” Blackburn said. “So I think that at times our guys get away from that. They’re kids. Maybe things get easy on offense or maybe they hit a couple shots and they start thinking they’re everything plus a bag of chips. So our guys got to figure out that it doesn't matter if you miss or if you make a shot, you have to guard. And I think we did that tonight. I’m very proud of them.”

Hershey’s adjustments on defense also stemmed from a 68-55 setback to the ‘Cats Jan. 3. Mechanicsburg had poured in eight 3-pointers and used a second-half surge to pull away.

“We wanted to try (something) a little different, and we really had to get into our gaps,” Blackburn said. “Worry less about ball pressure, but keeping the ball in front and not getting us into rotations as much as we did. I know the second half down there, we came out and we tried to trap and thought we could turn them over. And we couldn't.”

Hershey (12-5, 8-3 Keystone) asserted just enough pressure Friday to break a Wildcat offensive rhythm that helped Mechanicsburg (12-5, 8-3) take a one-point lead at halftime and extend it with a 4-0 run in the first 101 seconds of the third quarter. Hershey responded with 11 straight points and kept the ‘Cats scoreless the final five minutes of the third.

Logan Richards spearheaded the Trojans’ counter and collected nine of the 11 points in the burst. He finished with 18 to lead the Trojans, whose top scorers in Matthew DeDonatis and Marcus Sweeney were held to nine total points. Sweeney netted seven points to match Eamon Callahan.

The Trojans, along with the Wildcat turnovers, hounded the offensive glass and converted on multiple second-chance opportunities.

“You take away their runouts and their second shots, and on defense, much like theirs, we were spotless,” Mechanicsburg head coach Mike Gaffey said. “But the difference was they got a couple points off turnovers, and there were some situations where we just turned our back a little too quickly.”

Despite the second-half stall, Mechanicsburg limited the gap to 37-31 at the end of three and stayed within single digits through the 3:00 mark of the fourth.

The Wildcats had trailed Hershey 15-10 after the first quarter, but exploded for an 8-2 run to start the second and grabbed their first lead just ahead of the first-half horn on a Chance Yanoski floater. Yanoski and Josh Smith paced Mechanicsburg with 10 points apiece.

“It was so exciting for our team tonight, that there was buzz in here. It was fun,” Gaffey said. “And I told the guys, ‘We’re gonna have a few more games like this.’”

Photos: Hershey boys basketball rides defense to 46-32 win at Mechanicsburg