Gunnar McLean finds brotherhood with Carlisle Christian boys basketball after 2 years in Germany

Finding a spot on a high school gymnasium floor and hunkering down in a sleeping bag for the night was something Gunnar McLean grew used to.

During McLean’s junior-year basketball season in Germany, some games required a six-hour-plus bus ride. Setting up camp in the visiting gym was the most productive and safest option between the long treks to and from the contests.

When McLean arrived at Carlisle Christian Academy ahead of the 2022-23 season, he learned the longest drive to a game was 90 minutes. It was a relief and one of several welcoming adjustments for the senior to cherish during his first and only campaign with the Knights.

“This has been my first full year playing high school varsity basketball, and I’ve really loved it,” McLean said. “I’ve had a great time this season, and it means a lot to me. I just want to do the best that I can.

“I prefer this environment head over heels above what it is in Germany.”

Basketball has been a mainstay in McLean’s life, a common denominator among a list of places lived that could read like a geography lesson. With his dad in the U.S. Army, McLean has called seven states home — Kentucky, Colorado, Texas, Georgia, Kansas, Florida and Pennsylvania — and spent two years in Germany. He was born in Fort Knox, Kentucky.

McLean came to Carlisle last summer by way of the Army War College, with his dad pursuing his colonel degree. The senior contacted Carlisle Christian head coach Alan Brunner ahead of the Knights’ summer workouts and soon became an integral part of the team.

“It’s become a real brotherhood, especially never meeting any of these guys, and a lot of them have played together almost their entire life,” McLean said. “Everyone was so welcoming. I came in, jumped right on and fit right in. Everyone was so kind, and we melded together really well.”

Joining the Knights, McLean naturally came into a leadership role as one of three seniors on Brunner’s roster. The game itself — compared to the style of play in Germany — was a wake-up call.

“The level of play over here is just much higher and much greater, and I had to really try to improve much more this offseason,” McLean said. “Just training in the gym, working hard, trying to be a better baller.”

McLean identified rebounding and decision making as his strengths on the court, but the elevated speed of play tested those skills. In addition to the summer workouts with the Knights, McLean worked with Unleashed Potential within two days of moving to the area.

At Unleashed, owner and trainer Jordan Stasyszyn worked with McLean twice a week and centered training sessions around shooting and finishing around the rim. McLean also scaled back the intensity he displays on the court but still maintained a persistent competitive nature.

“Gunnar and his family were very up front when he came in of just what his ability was, and what he may be lacking in,” Stasyszyn said. “And one thing they taught us from the get-go with Gunnar was he has like a Dennis Rodman-type motor. He plays extremely hard. He never shies away from competition. He’s a great teammate, all these things. And in our time with him, he’s just an amazing young man.”

Coming back to the U.S., McLean readjusted to rule changes and larger roster sizes. In Germany, he was one of a few hundred kids at his school and just one of six or seven players on the basketball team.

At Carlisle Christian, McLean practices with and competes against talent far more demanding than what he faced overseas.

“I was like a bull in a china shop over in Germany,” McLean said. “I had to kind of learn how to control my game and be more tempo and not just rush everything. I had to calm down, make a good decision and have the play happen.”

Since Carlisle Christian’s season opener Dec. 1, McLean’s adjustments and practices have taken form. The Knights have forged a 6-8 record and compiled a 2-6 mark in Pennsylvania Christian Athletic Conference play. McLean ranks second on the team in scoring (14.4 points per game) and rebounding (3.1) for Carlisle Christian.

More importantly, he’s become the glue of the program.

“Gunnar is one of these kids that you wish you had 10 of that you could form your team with,” Brunner said. “With Gunnar, he’s a born leader. He’s just so respectful on the court, to the coaches, and to the players. He encourages … and he’s the first one to go over and pick up a kid when he falls on the floor. I just love him to death. He’s been a great addition to our team.”

McLean has been all across the country. He’s been to parts of the world people dream of visiting.

But his time with the Knights has been priceless.

“It’s something that I will remember the rest of my life. It’s something I’ll cherish the rest of my life,” McLean said. “This is an experience that I’m loving … and I thank God for all these blessings he’s given me to play here.”

