With tears in his eyes, Cumberland Valley head coach David Vespignani reminded his boys basketball team of the impact it made, the lengths it went and the support it drew during the 2022-23 season.

The Eagles left their imprint in the program’s history, advancing to their first District 3 championship game since 1995. The district run ended in heartbreaking fashion when a pair of free throws from Reading's Yadiel Cruz with 2.9 seconds left in overtime sealed the Red Knights' 55-54 win.

CV felt a similar sinking feeling in Saturday’s PIAA Class 6A opener against Garnet Valley. With 2.6 remaining in regulation and the Jaguars trailing by two, forward Jake Sniras took an inbound pass from just beyond the 3-point arc, and while leaning back, heaved up a prayer that rattled in and gave Garnet Valley a 46-45 victory.

Garnet advances to Wednesday’s second round opposite District 11 champion Parkland, a 56-39 winner over West Chester Henderson, at a site and time to be determined.

“I told them, ‘It hurts so bad right now, but in a month from now, you're gonna step back and you're gonna look back and just be so proud of everything you did just to get to this point,’” Vespignani said. “They have nothing to hang their heads about. They have nothing to feel down about. … What these guys have done for our program and our community, you just got to be proud of that.”

The praise from their head coach derived from the Eagles’ effort to claw back into Saturday’s game. CV (21-5) was 0 for 10 from the field from the opening tip and didn’t snap its scoreless stretch until a Kip Gottlieb 3-pointer with 59 seconds left in the first quarter.

Meanwhile, the Jaguars (18-9) pounced for a 13-0 run and took a 10-point edge into the second quarter.

“It was a lot about what we were doing,” Vespignani said. “And we went in at halftime and we just talked about it and corrected. But we also talked to our seniors and we said, ‘Look, is this how you really want to go out? If we're gonna go out, let's go out the way we've played all year, just 100 miles an hour, as hard as you possibly can.’ And in the second half our kids did that.”

CV began to stabilize in the second quarter, and a 9-4 run to open the third put the pieces further into motion. Nolan Buzalka and Nolan Gilbert, who led CV with 15 points and 13 points, ignited the fireworks with seven points apiece in the period, which saw CV score 23 total points and slice the once double-digit deficit to one at 39-38.

“With this team, I think what resonates with people is just how hard they play,” Vespignani said. “We're not the biggest team. We don't look all that imposing when we’re out there. But we've just got a bunch of kids who play as hard as extremely possible, and they get the most out of their ability.”

CV snatched its first lead of the game seconds into the fourth on a Gilbert layup. The Eagle advantage grew no larger than three, as the Jaguars formulated a response to much of CV’s punches up through the final minute.

The Eagles had several chances to put the game out of reach with free throws. A combined four missed from the line — two on the front end of one-and-one opportunities — kept the Jags within striking distance and opened the door for the buzzer-beating game winner.

Max Koehler paced Garnet with 15 points while Sniras completed a 13-point performance with the ultimate exclamation point.

“It's hard when you look back,” Vespignani said, “because you want to know that the other team beat you. That you didn’t do things that (cost the game).”

