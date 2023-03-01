HERSHEY — The Trinity boys basketball tradition is showcased on the banners in the high school's gymnasium. It’s printed in record books. It glimmers in trophy cases.

But there’s one Shamrock tradition that doesn’t get the same recognition reflected by the shimmering hardware of what is now 19 District 3 titles following Tuesday’s 3A championship win against Delone Catholic at Hershey’s Giant Center.

It’s something veteran head coach Larry Kostelac Jr. calls the “Green Team,” or Trinity’s scout team.

For the last four decades, ahead of each playoff matchup, the Green Team mirrors the playing style and intensity of the Shamrocks’ next opponent. This year’s Green Team includes seniors Landon Kuntzelman and Airies Pierce, and juniors CJ Nadzam and Nate Gelnett.

“We just have to come out ready to play in practice,” Gelnett said, “because the next competition only gets harder and harder. So we have to be prepared for every team.”

Kostelac, the 39-year head coach, credits the Green Team’s work behind the scenes for his team's success. Each scout team practice includes their next opponent's schemes and plays.

The Shamrocks break down film, and Kuntzelman, Pierce, Nadzam and Gelnett replicate the strategies.

“(Coach) just gives us the game plan, and we try to play like them,” Nadzam said. “Sometimes, we just gotta let up a couple of 3s here and there.”

Preparation for Tuesday’s district final, which ended with a 71-42 win, was no different.

Practices focused on Delone's scrappy, aggressive defense, which in the first half on Tuesday gave the Shamrock offense trouble. The ‘Rocks managed to shake their first-half nerves and cut it loose with a 21-8 third quarter that put the contest well out of reach.

“Coach told us No. 14 (Bryson Kopp), like he was really athletic,” Pierce said. “But I think our bigs were just better and more physical. Because we're physical with them in practice and it translates to the game.”

The Green Team's focus on physical play is another crucial piece. The game plan is one thing, but trading blows for 32 minutes has its effects as well.

“Coach tells us we gotta be physical with our guys, our starting five,” Pierce said, “and we just gotta do what he says. That's basically what it is, we just got to be more physical than the teams that we're about to play.”

The quartet takes pride in being part of the Green Team tradition. In the process, they hope to set an example for the next set of players who will carry on the legacy.

Kuntzelman, Pierce, Nadzam and Gelnett are already seeing the buy-in through the energy the underclassmen provide in practice. They credit the energy with elevating the intensity the Green Team brings against a Shamrock starting five that went 20-2 during the regular season, including a perfect 14-0 mark in Capital Division play.

“It’s very high energy, high competition practices,” Kuntzelman said.

“They just follow after what we do,” Gelnett said. “And we just give it our all, and so do they.”

Kostelac rewarded the Green Team’s dedication with a fourth-quarter appearance in Tuesday’s championship.

When the final horn echoed throughout the Giant Center, it was the Shamrock starting five leaping off the bench to celebrate with the Green Team.

