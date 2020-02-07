District 3's final official boys basketball power rankings for Feb. 7
agate
District 3 Boys Basketball

District 3's final official boys basketball power rankings for Feb. 7

From the Local sports standings, schedules and results for Feb. 7 series
{{featured_button_text}}

District 3 released its official power rankings Friday night after all games were completed, the final power rankings to determine the District 3 playoff brackets. The official brackets will be released this weekend.

CLASS 6A

1. Wilson (21-1)

2. Central York (18-3)

3. Reading (15-5)

4. Cedar Crest (19-3)

5. Central Dauphin (17-5)

6. Cumberland Valley (18-4)

7. Warwick (17-4)

8. McCaskey (15-7)

9. Chambersburg (16-6)

10. Governor Mifflin (13-9)

11. Harrisburg (13-8)

12. Manheim Twp. (13-8)

CLASS 5A

1. Gettysburg (22-0)

2. New Oxford (19-3)

3. Milton Hershey (17-3)

4. Northern (18-4)

5. Shippensburg (17-5)

6. Elizabethtown (16-6)

7. York (15-6)

8. Muhlenberg (17-5)

9. Northeastern (14-8)

10. York Suburban (16-5)

11. Lampeter-Strasburg (15-7)

12. Cedar Cliff (13-9)

13. Lower Dauphin (12-9)

14. West York (13-9)

15. Big Spring (12-9)

16. Hershey (11-11)

CLASS 4A

1. Lancaster Catholic (19-2)

2. Bishop McDevitt (17-2)

3. Elco (18-4)

4. Susquehanna Twp. (14-7)

5. Littlestown (18-4)

6. Eastern York (14-8)

7. Wyomissing (16-6)

8. Susquehannock (12-10)

9. Octorara (14-8)

10. Berks Catholic (12-8)

CLASS 3A

1. Trinity (18-2)

2. Camp Hill (15-6)

3. Columbia (16-6)

4. Upper Dauphin (15-6)

5. Brandywine Heights (14-8)

6. Lancaster Mennonite (11-11)

7. Hanover (13-9)

8. Annville-Cleona (12-10)

CLASS 2A

1. Steel-High (13-9)

2. Millersburg (17-5)

3. Antietam (12-9)

4. York Catholic (10-12)

CLASS 1A

1. Mount Calvary (20-2)

2. Lititz Christian (18-2)

3. Halifax (15-7)

4. Lancaster County Christian (15-5)

5. Linville Hill Christian (11-6)

6. Conestoga Christian (14-7)

7. Greenwood (12-9)

8. West Shore Christian (12-10)

9. Harrisburg Academy (11-10)

10. High Point Baptist (8-11)

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News