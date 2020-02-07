District 3's final official boys basketball power rankings for Feb. 7

District 3 released its official power rankings Friday night after all games were completed, the final power rankings to determine the District 3 playoff brackets. The official brackets will be released this weekend.
CLASS 6A
1. Wilson (21-1)
2. Central York (18-3)
3. Reading (15-5)
4. Cedar Crest (19-3)
5. Central Dauphin (17-5)
6. Cumberland Valley (18-4)
7. Warwick (17-4)
8. McCaskey (15-7)
9. Chambersburg (16-6)
10. Governor Mifflin (13-9)
11. Harrisburg (13-8)
12. Manheim Twp. (13-8)
CLASS 5A
1. Gettysburg (22-0)
2. New Oxford (19-3)
3. Milton Hershey (17-3)
4. Northern (18-4)
5. Shippensburg (17-5)
6. Elizabethtown (16-6)
7. York (15-6)
8. Muhlenberg (17-5)
9. Northeastern (14-8)
10. York Suburban (16-5)
11. Lampeter-Strasburg (15-7)
12. Cedar Cliff (13-9)
13. Lower Dauphin (12-9)
14. West York (13-9)
15. Big Spring (12-9)
16. Hershey (11-11)
CLASS 4A
1. Lancaster Catholic (19-2)
You have free articles remaining.
2. Bishop McDevitt (17-2)
3. Elco (18-4)
4. Susquehanna Twp. (14-7)
5. Littlestown (18-4)
6. Eastern York (14-8)
7. Wyomissing (16-6)
8. Susquehannock (12-10)
9. Octorara (14-8)
10. Berks Catholic (12-8)
CLASS 3A
1. Trinity (18-2)
2. Camp Hill (15-6)
3. Columbia (16-6)
4. Upper Dauphin (15-6)
5. Brandywine Heights (14-8)
6. Lancaster Mennonite (11-11)
7. Hanover (13-9)
8. Annville-Cleona (12-10)
CLASS 2A
1. Steel-High (13-9)
2. Millersburg (17-5)
3. Antietam (12-9)
4. York Catholic (10-12)
CLASS 1A
1. Mount Calvary (20-2)
2. Lititz Christian (18-2)
3. Halifax (15-7)
4. Lancaster County Christian (15-5)
5. Linville Hill Christian (11-6)
6. Conestoga Christian (14-7)
7. Greenwood (12-9)
8. West Shore Christian (12-10)
9. Harrisburg Academy (11-10)
10. High Point Baptist (8-11)