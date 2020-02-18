District 3 Boys Basketball results for Feb. 18
agate
District 3 Boys Basketball

District 3 Boys Basketball results for Feb. 18

From the Local sports standings, schedules and results for Feb. 18 series
{{featured_button_text}}

Class 6A

(Top 6 advance)

First Round: Tuesday, Feb. 18

McCaskey 70, Chambersburg 64

Central Dauphin 66, Manheim Twp. 60 (OT)

Governor Mifflin 77, Warwick 70 (2OT)

Harrisburg 50, Cumberland Valley 42

Quarterfinals: Friday, Feb. 22

No. 8 McCaskey (16-8) at No. 1 Wilson (24-1), 7

No. 5 Central Dauphin (20-5) at No. 4 Cedar Crest (22-3), 7

No. 10 Governor Mifflin (16-10)at No. 2 Central York (20-3), 7

No. 11 Harrisburg (14-8) at No. 3 Reading (16-7), 7

Tuesday, Feb. 25

Semifinals

Consolation semifinals

Thursday, Feb. 27

Fifth-place game

TBD, 7

Third-place game

TBD, 7

Championship: Saturday, Feb. 29

TBD, at Giant Center, Hershey, 12:30

---

Class 5A

(Top 9 advance)

First Round: Monday, Feb. 17

Gettysburg 76, Hershey 66

Muhlenberg 66, Northeastern 61

Northern 55, Lower Dauphin 46

Shippensburg 63, Cedar Cliff 50

New Oxford 55, Big Spring 30

York 81, York Suburban 65

Milton Hershey 76, West York 54

Elizabethtown 62, Lampeter-Strasburg 56

Thursday, Feb. 20

Quarterfinals

No. 8 Muhlenberg (18-6) at No. 1 Gettysburg (23-1), 7

No. 5 Shippensburg (18-6) at No. 4 Northern (19-4), 7

No. 7 York (18-6) at No. 2 New Oxford (22-4), 7

No. 6 Elizabethtown (18-7) at No. 3 Milton Hershey (18-3), 7

Ninth-place consolation quarterfinals

No. 16 Hershey (11-12) at No. 9 Northeastern (14-9), 7

No. 13 Lower Dauphin (12-10) at No. 12 Cedar Cliff (13-10), 7

No. 15 Big Spring (13-10) at No. 10 York Suburban (18-7), 7

No. 14 West York (13-11) at No. 11 Lampeter-Strasburg (16-9), 7

Monday, Feb. 24

Semifinals

Consolation semifinals

Ninth-place semifinals

Thursday, Feb. 27

Ninth-place game

TBD, 7

Seventh-place game

TBD, 7

Fifth-place game

TBD, 7

Third-place game

TBD, 7

Championship: Friday, Feb. 28

TBD, at Giant Center, Hershey, 8:30

---

Class 4A

(Top 5 advance)

First Round: Monday, Feb. 17

Octorara 65, Susquehannock 55

Berks Catholic 43, Wyomissing 21

Quarterfinals: Thursday, Feb. 20

No. 9 Octorara (15-8) at No. 1 Lancaster Catholic (20-3), 7

No. 5 Littlestown (18-5) at No. 4 Susquehanna Twp. (14-7), 7

No. 10 Berks Catholic (13-9) at No. 2 Bishop McDevitt (20-4), 7

No. 6 Eastern York (14-8) at No. 3 Elco (18-5), 7

Monday, Feb. 24

Semifinals

Consolation semifinals

Wednesday, Feb. 26

Fifth-place game

TBD, 7

Third-place game

TBD, 7

Championship: Thursday, Feb. 27

TBD, at Giant Center, 8

---

Class 3A

(Top 4 advance)

Quarterfinals: Monday, Feb. 17

Trinity 72, Annville-Cleona 32

Brandywine Heights 64, Upper Dauphin 41

Camp Hill 83, Hanover 34

Lancaster Mennonite 68, Columbia 58

Semifinals: Thursday, Feb. 20

No. 5 Brandywine Heights (15-9) at No. 1 Trinity (19-3), 7

No. 3 Columbia (17-7) at No. 2 Camp Hill (16-6), 7

Championship: Monday, Feb. 24

TBD, at Giant Center, 8

Third-place game: Tuesdya, Feb. 25

TBD, 7

 

---

Class 2A

(Top 2 advance)

Semifinals: Wednesday, Feb. 19

No. 4 York Catholic (10-12) at No. 1 Steel-High (13-9), 7

No. 3 Antietam (12-10) at No. 2 Millersburg (17-6), 7

Championship: Monday, Feb. 24

TBD, at Giant Center, 6:15

---

Class 1A

(Top 6 advance)

First Round: Monday, Feb. 17

West Shore Christian 72, Harrisburg Academy 64

Greenwood 64, High Point Baptist 40

Quarterfinals: Thursday, Feb. 20

No. 8 West Shore Christian (13-11) at No. 1 Mount Calvary (22-2), 7

No. 5 Linville Hill Christian (11-6) at No. 4 Lancaster County Christian (15-6), 7

No. 7 Greenwood (14-10) at No. 2 Lititz Christian (19-3), 7

No. 6 Conestoga Christian (15-9) at No. 3 Halifax (15-8), 7

Monday, Feb. 24

Semifinals

Consolation semifinals

Wednesday, Feb. 26

Fifth-place game

TBD, 7

Third-place game

TBD, 7

Championship: Friday, Feb. 28

TBD, at Giant Center, 5:30

COUGARS 50, EAGLES 42

Harrisburg;14;13;12;11;—;50

Cumberland Valley;13;16;6;7;—;42

HARRISBURG (50) — John McNeil 6 9-12 22, Davon Lee 6 5-7 18, Avery Cloud 0 0-2 0, Nateur Dennis 0 0-0 0, Nahleighe THompson 3 0-0 6, James Moore 0 0-2 0, Amariah Blanton 2 0-0 4, Ellyn Houston 0 0-0 0. Totals: 17 14-23 50.

CUMBERLAND VALLEY (42) — Jack Istvan 2 0-0 4, Dylan Levis 0 0-0 0, Max Krevsky 2 0-0 4, Nolan Gilbert 1 0-0 2, Harris Vorwald 6 2-4 16, Grant Kuffa 0 2-2 2, Sam Sherry 3 3-5 10, Ben Drury 2 0-4 4, Troy Collard 0 0-0 0. Totals: 16 7-15 42.

3-pointers: Harrisburg 2 (John McNeil, Davon Lee); Cumberland Valley 3 (Harris Vorwald 2, Sam Sherry).

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News