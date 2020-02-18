District 3 Boys Basketball results for Feb. 18

No. 7 York (18-6) at No. 2 New Oxford (22-4), 7

No. 6 Elizabethtown (18-7) at No. 3 Milton Hershey (18-3), 7

Ninth-place consolation quarterfinals

No. 16 Hershey (11-12) at No. 9 Northeastern (14-9), 7

No. 13 Lower Dauphin (12-10) at No. 12 Cedar Cliff (13-10), 7

No. 15 Big Spring (13-10) at No. 10 York Suburban (18-7), 7

No. 14 West York (13-11) at No. 11 Lampeter-Strasburg (16-9), 7

Monday, Feb. 24

Semifinals

Consolation semifinals

Ninth-place semifinals

Thursday, Feb. 27

Ninth-place game

TBD, 7

Seventh-place game

TBD, 7

Fifth-place game