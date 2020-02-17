District 3 Boys Basketball Highlights: Camp Hill, Northern, Shippensburg all nab wins in openers

You have free articles remaining.
- No. 2 Camp Hill (16-6) downed No. 7 Hanover (13-11) at 83-34 in the Class 3A quarterfinals on Monday. Connor Trumpy tallied a team-leading 30 points, while Jake Perry had 25 in the win. The Lions will host No. 3 Columbia (17-7) in Thursday's semifinals at 7.
- No. 4 Northern (19-4) tallied the 55-46 win over No. 13 Lower Dauphin (12-10) in the 5A first round, thanks to 16 points from Jordan Heisey and 12 from Tyler Weary. The Polar Bears will face off with No. 5 Shippensburg (18-6), 63-50 winners over No. 12 Cedar Cliff (13-10), in Thursday's quarterfinals at 7. Cedar Cliff faces No. 13 Lower Dauphin (12-10) in the ninth-place consolation quarterfinals on Thursday at 7.