District 3 Boys Basketball brackets

Class 6A
(Top 6 advance)
First Round: Tuesday, Feb. 18
No. 9 Chambersburg (16-6) at No. 8 McCaskey (15-7), 7
No. 12 Manheim Twp. (13-8) at No. 5 Central Dauphin (17-5), 7
No. 10 Governor Mifflin (13-9) at No. 7 Warwick (17-4), 7
No. 11 Harrisburg (13-8) at No. 6 Cumberland Valley (18-4), 7
Quarterfinals: Friday, Feb. 22
TBD at No. 1 Wilson (21-1), 7
TBS at No. 4 Cedar Crest (19-3), 7
TBD at No. 2 Central York (18-3), 7
TBD at No. 3 Reading (15-6), 7
Tuesday, Feb. 25
Semifinals
Consolation semifinals
Thursday, Feb. 27
Fifth-place game
TBD, 7
Third-place game
TBD, 7
Championship: Saturday, Feb. 29
TBD, at Giant Center, Hershey, 12:30
---
Class 5A
(Top 9 advance)
First Round: Monday, Feb. 17
No. 16 Hershey (11-11) at No. 1 Gettysburg (22-1), 7
No. 9 Northeastern (14-8) at No. 8 Muhlenberg (17-5), 7
No. 13 Lower Dauphin (12-9) at No. 4 Northern (18-4), 7
No. 12 Cedar Cliff (13-9) at No. 5 Shippensburg (17-5), 7
No. 15 Big Spring (13-9) at No. 2 New Oxford (20-3), 7
No. 10 York Suburban (18-5) at No. 7 York (16-6), 7
No. 14 West York (13-10) at No. 3 Milton Hershey (17-3), 7
No. 11 Lampeter-Strasburg (15-7) at No. 6 Elizabethtown (17-6), 7
Thursday, Feb. 20
Quarterfinals
Ninth-place consolation quarterfinals
Monday, Feb. 24
Semifinals
Consolation semifinals
Ninth-place semifinals
Thursday, Feb. 27
Ninth-place game
TBD, 7
Seventh-place game
TBD, 7
Fifth-place game
TBD, 7
Third-place game
TBD, 7
Championship: Friday, Feb. 28
TBD, at Giant Center, Hershey, 8:30
---
Class 4A
(Top 5 advance)
First Round: Monday, Feb. 17
No. 9 Octorara (14-8) at No. 8 Susquehannock (12-10), 7
No. 10 Berks Catholic (12-8) at No. 7 Wyomissing (16-6), 7
Quarterfinals: Thursday, Feb. 20
TBD at No. 1 Lancaster Catholic (19-2), 7
No. 5 Littlestown (18-5) at No. 4 Susquehanna Twp. (14-7), 7
TBD at No. 2 Bishop McDevitt (18-4), 7
No. 6 Eastern York (14-8) at No. 3 Elco (18-5), 7
Monday, Feb. 24
Semifinals
Consolation semifinals
Wednesday, Feb. 26
Fifth-place game
TBD, 7
Third-place game
TBD, 7
Championship: Thursday, Feb. 27
TBD, at Giant Center, 8
---
Class 3A
(Top 4 advance)
Quarterfinals: Monday, Feb. 17
No. 8 Annville-Cleona (12-10) at No. 1 Trinity (18-2), 7
No. 5 Brandywine Heights (14-8) at No. 4 Upper Dauphin (15-6), 7
No. 7 Hanover (13-10) at No. 2 Camp Hill (15-6), 7
No. 6 Lancaster Mennonite (11-12) at No. 3 Columbia (16-6), 7
Semifinals: Thursday, Feb. 20
Championship: Monday, Feb. 24
TBD, at Giant Center, 8
Third-place game: Tuesdya, Feb. 25
TBD, 7
---
Class 2A
(Top 2 advance)
Semifinals: Wednesday, Feb. 19
No. 4 York Catholic (10-12) at No. 1 Steel-High (13-9), 7
No. 3 Antietam (12-9) at No. 2 Millersburg (17-5), 7
Championship: Monday, Feb. 24
TBD, at Giant Center, 6:15
---
Class 1A
(Top 6 advance)
First Round: Monday, Feb. 17
No. 9 Harrisburg Academy (11-10) at No. 8 West Shore Christian (12-10), 7
No. 10 High Point Baptist (8-11) at No. 7 Greenwood (12-9), 7
Quarterfinals: Thursday, Feb. 20
TBD at No. 1 Mount Calvary (20-2), 7
No. 5 Linville Hill Christian (11-6) at No. 4 Lancaster County Christian (15-5), 7
TBD at No. 2 Lititz Christian (18-2), 7
No. 6 Conestoga Christian (14-7) at No. 3 Halifax (15-7), 7
Monday, Feb. 24
Semifinals
Consolation semifinals
Wednesday, Feb. 26
Fifth-place game
TBD, 7
Third-place game
TBD, 7
Championship: Friday, Feb. 28
TBD, at Giant Center, 5:30