District 3 Boys Basketball brackets
District 3 Boys Basketball

District 3 Boys Basketball brackets

From the Local sports standings, schedules and results for Feb. 8-9
Class 6A

(Top 6 advance)

First Round: Tuesday, Feb. 18

No. 9 Chambersburg (16-6) at No. 8 McCaskey (15-7), 7

No. 12 Manheim Twp. (13-8) at No. 5 Central Dauphin (17-5), 7

No. 10 Governor Mifflin (13-9) at No. 7 Warwick (17-4), 7

No. 11 Harrisburg (13-8) at No. 6 Cumberland Valley (18-4), 7

Quarterfinals: Friday, Feb. 22

TBD at No. 1 Wilson (21-1), 7

TBS at No. 4 Cedar Crest (19-3), 7

TBD at No. 2 Central York (18-3), 7

TBD at No. 3 Reading (15-6), 7

Tuesday, Feb. 25

Semifinals

Consolation semifinals

Thursday, Feb. 27

Fifth-place game

TBD, 7

Third-place game

TBD, 7

Championship: Saturday, Feb. 29

TBD, at Giant Center, Hershey, 12:30

---

Class 5A

(Top 9 advance)

First Round: Monday, Feb. 17

No. 16 Hershey (11-11) at No. 1 Gettysburg (22-1), 7

No. 9 Northeastern (14-8) at No. 8 Muhlenberg (17-5), 7

No. 13 Lower Dauphin (12-9) at No. 4 Northern (18-4), 7

No. 12 Cedar Cliff (13-9) at No. 5 Shippensburg (17-5), 7

No. 15 Big Spring (13-9) at No. 2 New Oxford (20-3), 7

No. 10 York Suburban (18-5) at No. 7 York (16-6), 7

No. 14 West York (13-10) at No. 3 Milton Hershey (17-3), 7

No. 11 Lampeter-Strasburg (15-7) at No. 6 Elizabethtown (17-6), 7

Thursday, Feb. 20

Quarterfinals

Ninth-place consolation quarterfinals

Monday, Feb. 24

Semifinals

Consolation semifinals

Ninth-place semifinals

Thursday, Feb. 27

Ninth-place game

TBD, 7

Seventh-place game

TBD, 7

Fifth-place game

TBD, 7

Third-place game

TBD, 7

Championship: Friday, Feb. 28

TBD, at Giant Center, Hershey, 8:30

---

Class 4A

(Top 5 advance)

First Round: Monday, Feb. 17

No. 9 Octorara (14-8) at No. 8 Susquehannock (12-10), 7

No. 10 Berks Catholic (12-8) at No. 7 Wyomissing (16-6), 7

Quarterfinals: Thursday, Feb. 20

TBD at No. 1 Lancaster Catholic (19-2), 7

No. 5 Littlestown (18-5) at No. 4 Susquehanna Twp. (14-7), 7

TBD at No. 2 Bishop McDevitt (18-4), 7

No. 6 Eastern York (14-8) at No. 3 Elco (18-5), 7

Monday, Feb. 24

Semifinals

Consolation semifinals

Wednesday, Feb. 26

Fifth-place game

TBD, 7

Third-place game

TBD, 7

Championship: Thursday, Feb. 27

TBD, at Giant Center, 8

---

Class 3A

(Top 4 advance)

Quarterfinals: Monday, Feb. 17

No. 8 Annville-Cleona (12-10) at No. 1 Trinity (18-2), 7

No. 5 Brandywine Heights (14-8) at No. 4 Upper Dauphin (15-6), 7

No. 7 Hanover (13-10) at No. 2 Camp Hill (15-6), 7

No. 6 Lancaster Mennonite (11-12) at No. 3 Columbia (16-6), 7

Semifinals: Thursday, Feb. 20

Championship: Monday, Feb. 24

TBD, at Giant Center, 8

Third-place game: Tuesdya, Feb. 25

TBD, 7

 

---

Class 2A

(Top 2 advance)

Semifinals: Wednesday, Feb. 19

No. 4 York Catholic (10-12) at No. 1 Steel-High (13-9), 7

No. 3 Antietam (12-9) at No. 2 Millersburg (17-5), 7

Championship: Monday, Feb. 24

TBD, at Giant Center, 6:15

---

Class 1A

(Top 6 advance)

First Round: Monday, Feb. 17

No. 9 Harrisburg Academy (11-10) at No. 8 West Shore Christian (12-10), 7

No. 10 High Point Baptist (8-11) at No. 7 Greenwood (12-9), 7

Quarterfinals: Thursday, Feb. 20

TBD at No. 1 Mount Calvary (20-2), 7

No. 5 Linville Hill Christian (11-6) at No. 4 Lancaster County Christian (15-5), 7

TBD at No. 2 Lititz Christian (18-2), 7

No. 6 Conestoga Christian (14-7) at No. 3 Halifax (15-7), 7

Monday, Feb. 24

Semifinals

Consolation semifinals

Wednesday, Feb. 26

Fifth-place game

TBD, 7

Third-place game

TBD, 7

Championship: Friday, Feb. 28

TBD, at Giant Center, 5:30

