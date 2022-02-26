District 3 Diving: Red Land's Travis White, Corrine Armes claim bronze at 3A championships

Red Land's Travis White and Corrine Armes continued their postseason success Saturday by capturing bronze at the District 3 Class 3A Diving Championships at Governor Mifflin High School.

White accumulated 384.50 points across his 11-dive set in the boys contingent. Northeastern's Stephen Barlett completed his gold medal threepeat and led the field with 453.75 points. Carter Sweigart of Governor Mifflin nabbed silver with 419.65 points.

Cedar Cliff's Maddie Trunzo wasn't far behind Armes' 327.75 points in the girls field, claiming fifth-place honors at 306.95 points. Red Land's Mackenzie Burd finished ninth with 272.75 tallies.

Wilson's Safaya Elkhyati took first place in the girls field at 361.65 points.

Both White and Armes punched their tickets to the PIAA state championships with their third-place finishes.

