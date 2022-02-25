District 3 Boys Basketball: Warwick dispatches Cumberland Valley 58-51 in overtime to reach 6A semifinals

When Grant Kuffa’s step-back 3-pointer rattled into the fibers of the basket with 3.8 seconds remaining in regulation of Friday’s District 3 Class 6A quarterfinal game against Warwick, the chants, cheers and shouts from a packed Cumberland Valley Eagle Dome Gym filled the venue — the sound had nowhere to escape.

Kuffa’s 3-pointer from the left-corner of the court sent the homestanding Eagles and visiting Warriors into overtime knotted at 49. CV had weathered a 13-5 third-quarter run from the Warriors and gifted themselves an extra four-minute window of opportunity to advance in the district playoffs with the overtime period.

Warwick’s Tate Landis had different ideas.

Scoring six of his game-high 19 points in the extra frame, four coming off six attempts at the foul line, the senior guard charged his Warrior outfit into battle and survived a late Eagle flank, upsetting No. 2-seeded Cumberland Valley 58-51 to press on to the 6A semifinals scheduled for Tuesday.

No. 7 Warwick (19-5) will face No. 3 Central Dauphin in Harrisburg after the Rams dispatched No. 6 Chambersburg 57-41 Friday. CV (18-6) drops to the consolation bracket — and will face Chambersburg — to fight for a PIAA state tournament berth and fifth-place honors in the 6A field.

“We competed down the stretch,” Cumberland Valley head coach David Vespignani said, “we made plays down the stretch that we did not make for a better part of that second half. So, again, when we got down — I think it was nine or so — I’m proud of our kids for continuing to fight back and continuing to make plays. But we just can’t have those lulls.”

Those lulls included Warwick’s 13-5 blitz in the third quarter. Entering the second half, CV clung to a 26-25 advantage. But out of the gate, the Eagles piled up a quick four turnovers and missed six of their first seven shots, which allowed the Warriors to seize the momentum.

The additional dry spell came in overtime, where CV didn’t record its first basket until the 21.5 second mark — a layup from Nolan Gilbert. The Warriors had already tacked on seven points to that point.

“A lot of that’s credit to their defense,” Vespignani said of Warwick. “They move, they play extremely hard on the defensive end, and, again, two and a half minutes, three minutes there in that overtime period where we got great shots, I thought they just didn’t fall. That’s on us to put the ball in the basket.”

Landis wasn’t the only Warrior doing damage. Sophomore forward Carter Horst manned the paint Friday and made do on multiple second-chance point opportunities. Across the 36 minutes of play, he snared an unofficial 14 rebounds and complemented his hounding of the boards with 14 points.

Six of his 14 tallies came from 3-point range.

“We talked before the game that we had to have 32 minutes from every single person that was on the floor,” Warwick head coach Chris Christensen said. “If you only got eight minutes, we needed all your eight minutes, and I thought everybody, even if they made mistakes on one end, the other end were really good. So just credit to everybody.”

CV forged on throughout. Kuffa, along with his time-crunching 3-pointer to end regulation, collected 15 points, nine from beyond the arc. Gilbert assembled 12 points, eight of his at the end of quarter one.

Gilbert’s first-quarter output helped the Eagles glide to a 15-11 lead, and they built the edge without the services of 6-foot-5 big man Jackson Boone for the second consecutive game — he missed the Eagles Mid-Penn Tournament semifinal game versus Cedar Cliff Feb. 15 — due to injury that Vespignani said the Eagles are taking day-by-day.

Without a presence down low, the Eagles fell in the rebounding advantage, which punctuated much of Warwick’s success. Kuffa grabbed an unofficial 13 boards for CV.

“We’ve seen them enough to know that’s what they do,” Vespignani said of the Warriors’ knack for second-chance points. “They’re not an extremely big team, but their kids play extremely hard and they chase everything. We tried to do some different things defensively, whether it was man or zone, and I thought we did a decent job. But it just seemed when they needed one, they got one, and when we needed one, we couldn’t get one. So, that’s a lot of credit to them.”

Warwick also received eight- and six-point contributions from Trevor Evans and Ryan Fink. Dylan Levis, who canned the trey prior to Kuffa’s cinematic shot, finished with nine points for the Eagles.

“It’s pretty awesome,” Christensen said of the Warriors’ semifinal bid. … “We’ll get ourselves ready to go and our guys will go in there with the right mindset.”

Also in Class 6A

Cedar Cliff 42, Hempfield 40: In another heart-facing finish, Cedar Cliff moves on to Tuesday’s semifinals after ecking out a 42-40 upset over No. 4 Hempfield Friday. Tyler Houser bucketed a game-high 17 points and Charlie Werner chipped in 10 in the win.

The victory pits the No. 5 Colts against top-seeded Reading, which trounced No. 9 Wilson 68-45 Friday.

Christian Eby is a sports reporter for The Sentinel and cumberlink.com. You can contact him at ceby@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @eby_sports

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.