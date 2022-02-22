District 3 Boys Basketball: Tyler Houser's free throws sends Cedar Cliff to 6A quarterfinals with win over Muhlenberg

It felt like déjà vu for Cedar Cliff’s Tyler Houser.

Through the Colts’ postseason thus far, Houser found himself at the foul line late in games, needing to knock down free-throws to top off wins for Cedar Cliff. It started in the Colts’ Mid-Penn semifinal win over Cumberland Valley in overtime and transitioned to the Mid-Penn championship game against Shippensburg.

Tuesday, facing No. 12-seeded Muhlenberg in the first round of the District 3 Class 6A playoffs at Cedar Cliff High School, Houser’s late approach to the foul line carried a different weight. Rather than having to gift-wrap a Colts’ victory with free-throws, he needed to drain his attempts in order to claim victory, as Cedar Cliff trailed by one with 5.9 seconds remaining.

He took a pair of deep breaths before rattling home both his attempts to capture a heart-racing 55-54 triumph for the No. 5-ranked Colts (20-4), securing them an automatic berth in the PIAA state tournament.

“Obviously there’s nerves,” Houser said of stepping to the foul line. “This is the loudest I’ve ever heard this gym, I’m not gonna lie, but these are the spots I want to be in. I want to be in these spots. I want to be the guy to get the win for our team.”

Tuesday’s thriller is also a rebound for the Colts from last year’s playoffs, where the Muhls sped away with a 70-44 win in the district quarterfinals.

Cedar Cliff now travels to No. 4 Hempfield Friday, who received a first-round bye.

“We just have to turn the page now,” Cedar Cliff head coach Tigh Savercool said. “We’ve talked about being seniors and being in this moment, and winning big games is great. We’re gonna celebrate and enjoy it tonight. But we have two days to prepare for Hempfield now, and we struggled with turning the page last year when we upset Cumberland Valley and then played Muhlenberg. We had one day to practice, and we didn’t prepare well for that one day. We were still happy about the prior night.”

Despite the end score and heroic finish from Houser, Tuesday’s game wasn’t heart palpitating for much of the 32 minutes. After Muhlenberg (18-7) jetted to a 4-0 first-quarter advantage, Cedar Cliff countered with a momentum-seizing 14-2 run that helped the Colts build an 18-8 first-quarter lead.

Houser pumped in five points for the Colts in the first, but for much of the night, Cedar Cliff spread the wealth. Houser scored a game-high 25 points, while senior guard Ayden Frey brought up the caboose with 10 points and Trenten Smith netted eight.

“Without them,” Houser said referencing his teammates, “we’re not winning these games. You need five scorers. You need everyone. Everyone on the floor has to be able to score, and I feel like we were one of the few teams that can do that.”

While Cedar Cliff pieced together a 33-25 halftime edge and later a 43-37 lead after three quarters, the Muhls never went away. Led by 6-foot-6 wing Edwin Suarez, who eventually fouled out in the closing seconds of the game, Muhlenberg slowly began to chip away at the Colts’ lead.

Through a havocking press defense, Muhlenberg forced the Colts to panic and turn the ball over, which allowed the Muhls to get out and run in the second half. They also found their stroke from beyond the arc late in the game after mustering a trio of 3-pointers in the first half.

“We wanted to be patient, and we knew we were going to concede some threes, especially in the zone that we were playing,” Savercool said of the Colts’ defensive gameplan. “We just wanted to make sure they were contested on our break-down threes, the ones where we lose rotations, and we don’t communicate well. I think 80% of them we did that. … So, we knew there was a little bit of give, we just needed to find a way to not let them get in a rhythm and have them make three or four in a row.”

With the score at 53-49 with under a minute left, Muhlenberg’s Luis Valentin sank a floater to cut the deficit to two. Jarrett Jackson doubled down on the pressure about 20 seconds later, canning a straightway 3-pointer to gift the Muhls the lead at 54-53.

Suarez and Jackson paced the Muhls with 13 points each. Muhlenberg had nine players record at least one point Tuesday.

“They’re a tough team to play for 32 minutes,” Houser said of Muhlenberg. “They might be the best 12 seed I’ve ever seen.”

Without any timeouts remaining in the final 20 ticks, Cedar Cliff pushed down the floor and got the rock into the hands of their big man Houser, where he was hacked by Suarez.

Insert the two free-throws to clinch the win.

“It was all the seniors,” Savercool said of the win. “I was begging in the [last] timeout to dig deep and find something else. These kids, they worked really hard in the offseason and it puts us in position to be ready for these moments, and to be conditioned, and to know how to find something when you think nothing’s left, to know how to still find something.

“And that’s why we work as hard as we do in the offseason — for these moments.”

Christian Eby is a sports reporter for The Sentinel and cumberlink.com. You can contact him at ceby@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @eby_sports

