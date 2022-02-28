District 3 Boys Basketball: Shippensburg 'digs deep' in 3-overtime win against West York to reach 5A title game

YORK — Shippensburg’s Anthony Smith stared off into the crowd as teammates Tyler Hall and Trae Kater embraced him with hugs on his back side.

All the emotions hit Smith in one big tidal wave: tiredness, relief, excitement.

It had been a long night for Smith and his Shippensburg boys basketball teammates. They had endured roughly two hours of smash-mouth basketball with West York in a game that went into three overtimes.

But when Braedyn Detz’s wing 3-pointer bee-lined off the left side of the rim Monday night with 3.8 seconds remaining in triple overtime, Smith hustled to the left-corner of the court and gripped the ball viciously with two hands until the final buzzer sounded.

The 6-foot-6 big man and University of Minnesota football commit slammed the basketball down with authority just as the tidal wave of emotions of a 51-49 win for the No. 3 Greyhounds over the No. 2-ranked Bulldogs in the District 3 Class 5A semifinals at West York High School encompassed him.

Smith exhaled.

“When I heard the final buzzer after I grabbed that rebound,” Smith said, “I don't know, I kind of cried a little bit just because it's overwhelming. It's the first time that me and my boys got to to the Giant Center and get in the district championship. We've been dreaming of this moment as little kids.”

Shippensburg will now vie for the 5A district title Thursday at the Giant Center at 7:45 p.m. The Greyhounds are pitted against No. 1-seeded and undefeated Lampeter-Strasburg, which topped Hershey in a three-overtime game of its own, 87-82.

“We wanted it. We wanted it bad,” Shippensburg’s Jayden Statum said. “These are some soldiers I'm playing with. These are my brothers. We had a mission. We were on a mission. And we knew that this game was in the way of it, so we got through it.”

In triple overtime, it was Statum who put the Greyhounds out in front at 50-49, drilling home a step-back jumper from the left side of the key with about one minute remaining. It came at a much needed time with the clock continuing to milk away, but being down two starters in Jeremy Thomas and Trae Kater due to fouling out, Statum’s shot rallied the troops.

Stepping in for Thomas and Kater was Erby Weller and Spencer Edey. Edey knocked down 1-of-2 shots at the free-throw line with 27 seconds remaining, in what proved to be the final tally of the game.

“Spencer and Erby did a great job in that situation,” Shippensburg head coach Ray Staver said. “Defensively, (Jaden) Walker had seven points, and we didn't do so well against their sophomore. But Trae Kater was good on him. And when he fouled out, Erby was tough on him, so you couldn't ask anything more defensively out of our kids.”

Along with his time-crunching jumper, Statum led all scorers with 22 points. He accounted for nine in the first half and six in the first quarter, which helped Shippensburg build a 10-3 lead and later a 18-16 edge at halftime.

Bu throughout the night, West York had an answer for every Greyhound bucket.

The Bulldogs were guided by Mark Walker and AJ Williams, who dropped 17 and 10 points, respectively. Williams tapped in a third-attempt stick back at the end of first overtime to force a second at 46-46.

“They really wouldn't go away. I mean, yeah, they really just wouldn't go away,” Smith said of West York with a laugh, still trying to catch his breath.

The not going away factor most resonated in the rebounding department. Along with Williams’ tip-in to send the game to a second overtime, the Bulldogs had five opportunities to clinch the game at the end of the second extra period off a Jaden Walker missed free-throw.

The ball bounced off the fingertips of multiple players before Walker bricked a floater off the right iron on the final shot attempt.

“Our kids played with a lot of heart and so did West York,” Staver said. “That was a hard fought battle. It could have gone either way. Fortunately, we were able to do enough at the end to win the game.”

Accompanying Statum in double figures in Monday's win was Smith and Thomas, who recorded 11 and 10 points.

But when it was all said and done, all the emotions came rolling in.

Shippensburg took in the final exhale.

“We dug deep,” Statum said.

Christian Eby is a sports reporter for The Sentinel and cumberlink.com. You can contact him at ceby@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @eby_sports

