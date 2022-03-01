District 3 Boys Basketball: Reading's defensive pressure too much for Cedar Cliff in 46-39 loss in 6A semifinals

READING — Around the 3:30 mark in the first quarter of the District 3 Class 6A semifinal game Tuesday between Cedar Cliff and Reading, Colts head coach Tigh Savercool burned his second timeout.

The visiting and No. 5 Colts had dug themselves into a 10-point deficit and committed four early turnovers against the host and top-seeded Red Knights and needed to formulate a response.

They did, charging back on a 9-2 blitz, and Cedar Cliff closed the gap to three with 1:07 remaining in the first quarter.

But in the end, the late first-quarter spree and an additional fourth-quarter surge from the Colts wasn’t enough to crawl out of the crater, as Reading rode an impressive defensive effort to escape with a 46-39 win at Reading’s Geigle Complex.

With the win, the Red Knights secured their fifth consecutive trip to the district 6A title game and will vie for their 24th overall crown Saturday at Hershey’s Giant Center against No. 7 Warwick. Cedar Cliff will play for third place at No. 3 Central Dauphin Friday. The Rams dropped a 74-57 decision Tuesday to the Warriors.

“We just didn’t come out with the right focus and discipline that we needed to play in the environment tonight,” Savercool said. “The guys that we needed to make plays and give us something from a game plan perspective, they did the opposite. And you can’t dig a hole against a team like Reading and scratch back. We did scratch back, we got ourselves back in a few times tonight, including the second half, but again, when you’re playing from behind, it’s swimming upstream the entire game.”

Playing from behind was due in part to Reading’s constant defensive pressure. The Red Knights forced the Colts into countless mistakes on inbounds passes and around the paint to open Tuesday’s contest.

The pressure helped Reading build a 14-4 lead through the first five minutes of play before Cedar Cliff motored its response to scratch within three at 16-13. But Reading countered with a 4-0 jolt to the end the first frame to expand the lead to 20-13.

“We just weren’t good in the moment to start,” Savercool said, “and once we got our bearings, we were fine for the most part, but they’re tough to play from behind when they spread you out.”

Adding to Reading’s collective defensive presence, the combination of Joey Chapman and Xavier Davis held Cedar Cliff 6-foot-9 big man and Virginia Military Institute commit Tyler Houser scoreless in the first half. It played a key factor in Reading generating a 29-20 halftime advantage, which was capped by a Ruben Rodriguez tip-in as the second-quarter horn sounded.

In Tyler Houser’s stead, younger brother Justin stepped in and bucketed nine first-half points, which kept Cedar Cliff within a manageable reach.

“Obviously, Tyler drew a lot of attention,” Savercool said, “and that’s where he has to be a better basketball player and be a better decision maker. He was not a good decision maker tonight under that pressure. But I think to that point, he was drawing attention and that allowed Justin to play in one-on-one settings and he found some success for us that helped get us back in the game.”

Tyler Houser did right the ship in the second half, scoring 10 points, which led all Cedar Cliff scorers. Behind him, Justin Houser finished with nine and Ayden Frey cashed in eight points.

In the fourth quarter, which saw the Colts dance back to within five after Reading carried a 37-24 lead entering the final quarter, Frey sank a pair of 3-pointers to lead the Colts’ comeback attempt in the waning minutes.

Ruben Rodriguez proved to be the deciding factor, however, dropping five of his game-high 21 points at the free-throw line down the stretch. He also canned a quarter-best eight points in the first to swell the Red Knights’ early momentum. Seven points from Myles Grey, six from Joey Chapman and five from Aris Rodriguez accompanied Ruben Rodriguez’s scoring outburst in the win.

Cedar Cliff aims to regroup.

“I think the past couple games,” Savercool said, “we talked about the seniors doing a lot of good things and giving us senior moments. Tonight, we didn’t get that from our seniors. And I think what we need moving forward is our seniors to be seniors again and make better basketball plays for us against good competition.”

In Class 6A consolation

Chambersburg 66, Cumberland Valley 46: The Trojans (18-6) took control early and moved into Friday’s fifth-place game at Hempfield. The Eagles (18-7) will play for seventh place and a state-tournament berth when they host Wilson Friday in a game scheduled for 7 p.m.

Christian Eby is a sports reporter for The Sentinel and cumberlink.com. You can contact him at ceby@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @eby_sports

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.