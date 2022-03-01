District 3 Boys Basketball: Previewing Trinity, Boiling Springs' Class 4A consolation games

The Trinity and Boiling Springs boys basketball teams’ District 3 playoff journeys forge on Wednesday in the Class 4A consolation bracket.

The Shamrocks will vie for third-place honors — having already sealed a state tournament berth — while the Bubblers eye fifth-place laurels to grab the final state championships bid in the 4A contingent.

Before the Sentinel-area teams tip off Wednesday, here’s a closer look into each of their contests.

Consolation

No. 4 Littlestown (19-6) at No. 2 Trinity (17-6)

When/where: Wednesday, 7 p.m., Trinity High School, Camp Hill

What’s at stake?: The bragging rights for 4A bronze and a better seeding in the state tournament hang in the balance for the Shamrocks and Thunderbolts.

Notes: Trinity comes off a cold-shooting night — 23% from the field — Monday against No. 3 Middletown, where the 'Rocks dropped a 63-49 semifinal matchup to the Blue Raiders. Littlestown fell to No. 1-seeded Berks Catholic in Saints’ territory Monday night by a score 58-46. A win for either team would pit them against District 12’s No. 2 representative in the first round of the state championships scheduled for March 8.

No. 8 ELCO (15-11) at No. 7 Boiling Springs (15-10)

When/where: Wednesday, 7 p.m., at Boiling Springs High School’s Dieter Court, Boiling Springs

What’s at stake?: The final seat in the 4A state tournament dance.

Notes: The Bubblers upset No. 6 Bishop McDevitt Monday on its home floor, 69-61. The Raiders knocked off a higher seed as well — No. 5 Eastern York — by a tally of 49-44. A win for Boiling Springs would mark as the program’s first state-tournament berth since 1997. Bubbler senior Trey Martin has scored 661 points in 23 games played this season. A victory for either Boiling Springs or ELCO would pair them against District 12's top seed in state first-round action.

Christian Eby is a sports reporter for The Sentinel and cumberlink.com. You can contact him at ceby@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @eby_sports

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.