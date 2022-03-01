District 3 Boys Basketball: Previewing Trinity, Boiling Springs' Class 4A consolation games

The Shamrocks will vie for third-place honors — having already sealed a state tournament berth — while the Bubblers eye fifth-place laurels to grab the final state championships bid in the 4A contingent.
Before the Sentinel-area teams tip off Wednesday, here’s a closer look into each of their contests.
When/where: Wednesday, 7 p.m., Trinity High School, Camp Hill
What’s at stake?: The bragging rights for 4A bronze and a better seeding in the state tournament hang in the balance for the Shamrocks and Thunderbolts.
Notes: Trinity comes off a cold-shooting night — 23% from the field — Monday against No. 3 Middletown, where the 'Rocks dropped a 63-49 semifinal matchup to the Blue Raiders. Littlestown fell to No. 1-seeded Berks Catholic in Saints’ territory Monday night by a score 58-46. A win for either team would pit them against District 12’s No. 2 representative in the first round of the state championships scheduled for March 8.
No. 8 ELCO (15-11) at No. 7 Boiling Springs (15-10)
When/where: Wednesday, 7 p.m., at Boiling Springs High School’s Dieter Court, Boiling Springs
What’s at stake?: The final seat in the 4A state tournament dance.
Notes: The Bubblers upset No. 6 Bishop McDevitt Monday on its home floor, 69-61. The Raiders knocked off a higher seed as well — No. 5 Eastern York — by a tally of 49-44. A win for Boiling Springs would mark as the program’s first state-tournament berth since 1997. Bubbler senior Trey Martin has scored 661 points in 23 games played this season. A victory for either Boiling Springs or ELCO would pair them against District 12's top seed in state first-round action.
Jeremy Thomas' last-second layup lifted No. 3 Shippensburg to a heart-fluttering 51-49 win over No. 11-seeded Lower Dauphin in Thursday's District 3 5A quarterfinals, sending the Greyhounds to the 5A semifinals for the second consecutive year.
“We wanted it. We wanted it bad. These are some soldiers I'm playing with. These are my brothers. We had a mission. We were on a mission. And we knew that this game was in the way of it, so we got through it.” ~ Shippensburg's Jayden Statum.