 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert
District Boys Basketball

District 3 Boys Basketball: Previewing Trinity, Boiling Springs' Class 4A consolation games

  • 0
Boiling Springs Trinity 13.jpg

Boiling Springs' Trey Martin sinks a three point shot during the third quarter in a District 3 Class 4A quarterfinal game against Trinity at Trinity High School.

 Jason Malmont , The Sentinel

The Trinity and Boiling Springs boys basketball teams’ District 3 playoff journeys forge on Wednesday in the Class 4A consolation bracket.

The Shamrocks will vie for third-place honors — having already sealed a state tournament berth — while the Bubblers eye fifth-place laurels to grab the final state championships bid in the 4A contingent.

Before the Sentinel-area teams tip off Wednesday, here’s a closer look into each of their contests.

Consolation

No. 4 Littlestown (19-6) at No. 2 Trinity (17-6)

When/where: Wednesday, 7 p.m., Trinity High School, Camp Hill

What’s at stake?: The bragging rights for 4A bronze and a better seeding in the state tournament hang in the balance for the Shamrocks and Thunderbolts.

Notes: Trinity comes off a cold-shooting night — 23% from the field — Monday against No. 3 Middletown, where the 'Rocks dropped a 63-49 semifinal matchup to the Blue Raiders. Littlestown fell to No. 1-seeded Berks Catholic in Saints’ territory Monday night by a score 58-46. A win for either team would pit them against District 12’s No. 2 representative in the first round of the state championships scheduled for March 8.

People are also reading…

No. 8 ELCO (15-11) at No. 7 Boiling Springs (15-10)

When/where: Wednesday, 7 p.m., at Boiling Springs High School’s Dieter Court, Boiling Springs

What’s at stake?: The final seat in the 4A state tournament dance.

Notes: The Bubblers upset No. 6 Bishop McDevitt Monday on its home floor, 69-61. The Raiders knocked off a higher seed as well — No. 5 Eastern York — by a tally of 49-44. A win for Boiling Springs would mark as the program’s first state-tournament berth since 1997. Bubbler senior Trey Martin has scored 661 points in 23 games played this season. A victory for either Boiling Springs or ELCO would pair them against District 12's top seed in state first-round action. 

Christian Eby is a sports reporter for The Sentinel and cumberlink.com. You can contact him at ceby@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @eby_sports

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Opinion: Derek Jeter was never the right fit for the Marlins

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News