District Boys Basketball

District 3 Boys Basketball: Previewing Thursday's slate of games

Shp Octorara 1.jpg

Shippensburg's Jayden Statum, left, shoots for two points in front of Octorara's Joe Sims, right, during the first quarter in the District 3 Class 5A first-round game at Shippensburg High School.

 Jason Malmont, The Sentinel

Thursday is another steppingstone for local boys basketball teams to make their push at a District 3 title or regroup and make a charge at a potential PIAA state tournament berth in the consolation bracket.

Before Thursday’s quarterfinal and consolation-round action tips off, here’s a look at the Sentinel-area field.

District 3 Boys Basketball: Mechanicsburg, Big Spring, West Shore Christian fall in openers
District 3 Boys Basketball: Boiling Springs defeats Oley Valley in OT for first district win since 2014

CLASS 5A

Download PDF 2022 District 3 Class 5A Boys Basketball Bracket (thru. Feb. 22)

Quarterfinals

No. 11 Lower Dauphin (12-11) at No. 3 Shippensburg (18-3)

When/where: Thursday, 7 p.m., 201 Eberly Drive, Shippensburg.

Semifinal opponent: No. 2 West York or No. 10 Exeter Township

Notes: The Greyhounds steamrolled by No. 14 Octorara Monday, using a 27-6 third-quarter surge to pull away with a 71-34 triumph. On the other hand, the Falcons upset No. 6 Elizabethtown by a score of 41-40. Thursday’s contest will be a rematch from last year’s 5A semifinals, where Lower Dauphin eked out a 59-57 win and eventually went on to capture the 5A district title and made a run to the state quarterfinals.   

Consolation

No. 15 Big Spring (14-9) at No. 7 Milton Hershey (13-10)

When/where: Thursday, 7 p.m., 1201 Homestead Lane, Hershey (17033)

Next potential opponent: No. 14 Octorara or No. 6 Elizabethtown

Notes: The Bulldogs fought to the end of a 38-34 loss to No. 2 West York Monday. The Spartans dropped a 62-49 decision to No. 10 Exeter Township at the Spartan Center. A loss Thursday would oust either team from future postseason play. Big Spring aims to extend its quest for its first state tournament berth in program history.

Boys Basketball: Team growth, togetherness lifts Carlisle Christian to 1st conference title

No. 16 Mechanicsburg (11-12) at No. 8 Manheim Central (17-9)

When/where: Thursday, 7 p.m., 261 White Oak Road, Manheim (17545)

Next potential opponent: No. 13 Fleetwood or No. 5 Palmyra

Notes: The Wildcats stuck with undefeated and No. 1-ranked Lampeter-Strasburg Monday in a 70-60 decision. The Barons fell to No. 8 Northeastern Monday as well in a 53-39 loss. A loss Thursday would end either team’s postseason. Lukas Rhodes led all scorers in Monday’s tilt against the Pioneers, as he dropped 27 points for the Wildcats.

Boys Basketball: Cedar Cliff's Tyler Houser checks off 1st preseason goal with Mid-Penn title

CLASS 4A

Download PDF 2022 District 3 Class 4A Boys Basketball Bracket (thru. Feb. 22)

Quarterfinals

No. 7 Boiling Springs (14-9) at No. 2 Trinity (16-5)

When/where: Thursday, 7 p.m., 3601 Simpson Ferry Road, Camp Hill

Semifinal opponent: No. 6 Bishop McDevitt or No. 3 Middletown

Boys Basketball:Tyler Houser's 24 points helps Cedar Cliff capture 2022 Mid-Penn title

Notes: The Bubblers claimed their first playoff victory since the 2013-14 season Monday with a 52-42 overtime win against No. 10 Oley Valley. The Shamrocks had a first-round bye, having locked up the No. 2 seed. A loss for either team would send them into the consolation bracket, where they’d face the loser of Bishop McDevitt and Middletown. They’d still have a chance to compete for a state bid in consolations.

Christian Eby is a sports reporter for The Sentinel and cumberlink.com. You can contact him at ceby@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @eby_sports

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

