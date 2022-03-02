District 3 Boys Basketball: Previewing Shippensburg's 5A title game against Lampeter-Strasburg

Chances are a win won’t come any easier for the Shippensburg boys basketball team Thursday night.

Because after an emotionally-draining, heart-palpitating three-overtime 51-49 victory against West York Monday night in the District 3 Class 5A semifinals, the No. 3-seeded Greyhounds are mining for gold against No. 1-ranked and undefeated Lampeter-Strasburg Thursday in the 2022 5A district title game at Hershey’s Giant Center.

Here’s a look into Thursday’s 5A clash, which is scheduled for a 7:45 p.m. tip-off.

No. 3 Shippensburg (20-3) vs. No. 1 Lampeter-Strasburg (26-0)

When/where: Thursday, 7:45 p.m., Giant Center, 550 Hersheypark Drive, Hershey (17033)

Shippensburg players to watch: Jayden Statum, sr.; Jeremy Thomas, sr.; Anthony Smith, sr.; Graison Michajluk, jr.; Trae Kater, jr.

L-S players to watch: Ty Burton, so.; Ben Wert, jr.; Luka Vranich, sr.; Isaiah Parido, sr.; Berkeley Wagner, sr.

Shippensburg notes: The Greyhounds are vying for the program’s first district crown, and Thursday night’s championship appearance will be the team’s first since the 1987 season, where they dropped a 58-43 decision to York Catholic. Shippensburg reached the championship tilt by wins over Octorara (71-34), Lower Dauphin (51-49) and West York (51-49).

Senior guard Jayden Statum, who’s playing with a torn labrum in his left shoulder, enters the 5A title game averaging 18 points per game in three district playoff games. Not far behind him, fellow senior Jeremy Thomas is averaging 16.6 points per district contest. Defensively, Shippensburg has kept each of its opponents under wraps in district play, allowing 44 points per game.

Along with competing for the district championship, the Greyhounds were Mid-Penn Colonial Division co-champs during the regular season — they shared the honor with Waynesboro — and were the runner-ups in the Mid-Penn Conference Tournament.

L-S notes: The Pioneers have made it to this point unscathed, having taken the Lancaster-Lebanon League Section 3 throne, won the L-L Tournament over Hempfield (the program’s second overall) and completed their first undefeated regular season since 1959. They are chasing their second district crown overall, the first — and only — coming in 2002.

Sophomore Ty Burton, who’s proven to have a flair for the dramatic shot this postseason, leads his L-S outfit with 21.3 points per game. Through its district bow thus far, Lampeter-Strasburg defeated Mechanicsburg 70-60, topped Northeastern 66-52 and eked out a three-overtime win of its own against Hershey Monday by a score of 87-82.

As a team, the Pioneers are shooting 42% from 3-point land and average 68.9 points per outing.

Christian Eby is a sports reporter for The Sentinel and cumberlink.com. You can contact him at ceby@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @eby_sports

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.