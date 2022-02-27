District 3 Boys Basketball: Previewing Shippensburg, Trinity, Boiling Springs' games Monday

The District 3 boys basketball championship games at the Giant Center in Hershey are knocking on the door for Shippensburg and Trinity.

But before the Greyhounds and Shamrocks can step foot on the Giant Center floor, each squad has one more game to conquer ahead of Thursday’s Class 5A and 4A finals.

On Monday, Shippensburg and Trinity are set to tip-off in their respective district semifinal matches. Here’s a look into each contest.

CLASS 5A

No. 3 Shippensburg (19-3) at No. 2 West York (24-2)

When/where: Monday, 7 p.m., 1800 Bannister Street, York (17404)

Championship opponent: No. 4 Hershey or No. 1 Lampeter-Strasburg

Notes: Jeremy Thomas’ late heroics in Thursday’s district quarterfinal game against No. 11 Lower Dauphin saved the Greyhounds from elimination in the championship bracket, as Shippensburg squeaked by with a 51-49 win. The Bulldogs come off a seven-point victory against No. 10 Exeter Township, 57-50. A loss for either team would send them to the consolation bracket, where they’d then vie for third-place honors. A win for the Greyhounds and a win for Lampeter-Strasburg over Hershey would set up a rematch from last year’s 5A quarterfinals, where Shippensburg ousted the Pioneers 60-41.

CLASS 4A

No. 3 Middletown (19-3) at No. 2 Trinity (17-5)

When/where: Monday, 7 p.m., 3601 Simpson Ferry Road, Camp Hill, (17011)

Championship opponent: No. 4 Littlestown or No. 1 Berks Catholic

Notes: The Shamrocks withstood a 36-point outburst from Boiling Springs’ Trey Martin Thursday in the 4A quarterfinals to down the Bubblers 57-50. The Blue Raiders plucked away at No. 6 Bishop McDevitt with a 57-44 triumph to advance to the semifinals. Monday’s contest makes for the third meeting between the Mid-Penn Capital Division foes this season, as Trinity and Middletown split their regular-season series 1-1. If the Shamrocks advance Monday, and Berks Catholic tops Littlestown, the two 4A perennials will meet for the second time this season, a matchup that was won by the Saints 61-54 Jan. 15.

Consolation

No. 7 Boiling Springs (14-10) at No. 6 Bishop McDevitt (14-9)

When/where: Monday, 7 p.m., 1 Crusader Way, Harrisburg (17111)

Fifth-place opponent: No. 8 ELCO or No. 5 Eastern York

Notes: After a close loss to Trinity Thursday, the Bubblers now turn their attention to competing for a state tournament berth in the consolation bracket. The Crusaders follow the same path.

Christian Eby is a sports reporter for The Sentinel and cumberlink.com. You can contact him at ceby@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @eby_sports

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.