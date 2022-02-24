 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
District Boys Basketball

District 3 Boys Basketball: Previewing Friday's Class 6A quarterfinals

Cumberland Valley's Nolan Gilbert, right, is fouled by Cedar Cliff's Tyler Houser, left, during the second quarter in the semifinal round of the Mid-Penn Basketball Tournament at Central Dauphin East High School.

 Jason Malmont , The Sentinel

The 2022 District 3 Class 6A boys basketball playoffs roll on Friday, and Cedar Cliff and Cumberland Valley aim to take their next step in reaching the district title game.

But before the Colts and Eagles hit the hardwood Friday, here’s a look into their 6A quarterfinal matchups.

No. 5 Cedar Cliff (20-4) at No. 4 Hempfield (19-5)

When/where: Friday, 7 p.m., 200 Stanley Ave., Landisville (17538)

Semifinal opponent: No. 9 Wilson or No. 1 Reading

Notes: The Colts come off a heart-racing 55-54 win over Muhlenberg Tuesday, where Tyler Houser sank two free-throws to clinch the victory with 5.9 seconds remaining in the game. The Black Knights received a first-round bye, having locked up the No. 4 seed. A loss for either team would send them to the consolation bracket. They’d face the loser of Wilson and Reading.

No. 7 Warwick (18-5) at No. 2 Cumberland Valley (18-5)

When/where: Friday, 7 p.m., Cumberland Valley High School

Semifinal opponent: No. 6 Chambersburg or No. 3 Central Dauphin

Notes: The Warriors enter Friday’s contest having topped No. 10 Lebanon 58-49 in the first round. The Eagles come in rested thanks to a first-round bye. Win or lose, the Eagles will face a Mid-Penn Commonwealth Division foe — Chambersburg or Central Dauphin — in the semifinals or in the consolation round. CV split its regular-season series with the Trojans (1-1) and swept the Rams (2-0).

Christian Eby is a sports reporter for The Sentinel and cumberlink.com. You can contact him at ceby@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @eby_sports

