District 3 Boys Basketball: Previewing Friday's Class 6A quarterfinals

Notes: The Colts come off a heart-racing 55-54 win over Muhlenberg Tuesday, where Tyler Houser sank two free-throws to clinch the victory with 5.9 seconds remaining in the game. The Black Knights received a first-round bye, having locked up the No. 4 seed. A loss for either team would send them to the consolation bracket. They’d face the loser of Wilson and Reading.
No. 7 Warwick (18-5) at No. 2 Cumberland Valley (18-5)
When/where: Friday, 7 p.m., Cumberland Valley High School
Semifinal opponent: No. 6 Chambersburg or No. 3 Central Dauphin
Notes: The Warriors enter Friday’s contest having topped No. 10 Lebanon 58-49 in the first round. The Eagles come in rested thanks to a first-round bye. Win or lose, the Eagles will face a Mid-Penn Commonwealth Division foe — Chambersburg or Central Dauphin — in the semifinals or in the consolation round. CV split its regular-season series with the Trojans (1-1) and swept the Rams (2-0).
Since the 2013-14 season, Christian Marchese has been the Boiling Springs boys basketball team's "sixth man" No. 1 fan. This year has been no exception, as he continues to bring passion, create memories and teach the Bubblers lessons along the way.
Carlisle Christian capped its 2021-22 campaign and undefeated conference record by capturing the 2022 PCAC title Saturday, a 57-40 decision over reigning conference champion Twin Valley Bible Academy. The title is Carlisle’s first in school history.
After checking off his first pre-season goal with Thursday night's Mid-Penn title, Cedar Cliff's Tyler Houser is hungry for more postseason hardware, hardware he's had his eyes on since the beginning of the 2021-22 season.
Cumberland Valley's Nolan Gilbert, right, is fouled by Cedar Cliff's Tyler Houser, left, during the second quarter in the semifinal round of the Mid-Penn Basketball Tournament at Central Dauphin East High School.