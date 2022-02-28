District 3 Boys Basketball: Middletown tops cold-shooting Trinity in District 3 Class 4A semifinal

After 775 wins and two state titles, Trinity boys basketball head coach Larry Kostelac Jr. has seen a lot in his storied coaching career. But the Shamrocks’ performance Monday night had the coach shaking his head in disbelief.

“I don’t ever remember a Trinity team shooting 23%,” Kostelac said. “I’ve been here 38 years, and it’s never happened. But it did tonight.”

The poor shooting spelled doom, as it put the Shamrocks in a hole they could never climb out of as Middletown downed Trinity 63-49 in the District 3 Class 4A semifinals.

“We were taking good, wide-open shots,” Kostelac said. “The ball didn’t go in the basket. We just didn’t get it done tonight, and Middletown is a very good team. At this time of year in this round, you have to play your best basketball. Middletown did, and Trinity did not. That’s why they’re advancing, and we’re playing in the consolation. It’s that simple.”

In the first quarter, Middletown (20-3) used a 9-0 run to build a lead the Blue Raiders wouldn’t relinquish. The defending Class 4A champs established its offense through 6-foot-4 senior Tajae Broadie, who tallied 11 points in the first half, pushing the advantage to 24-17 at the break.

But when Broadie picked his third foul 34 seconds into the second half, No. 3 Middletown changed tactics relying on the senior leadership and ball-handling of Tate Leach. The move paid off as the Blue Raiders extended their lead.

“I think more than anything else it’s a great matchup for Taj,” Middletown head coach Chris Bradford said. “He knew Talik (Wall) got the best of him last time. I think he took that personally. What Brian (Skurcenski) was able to do last time, I think Tate took that personally. That’s not something either of them would say, so I’ll say it for them. They didn’t want to let their teammates down. They didn’t want to let each other down.”

After the Blue Raiders scored the first eight points of the second half, Trinity (17-6) could never get the deficit back into single digits. The Shamrocks’ shooting woes continued as long-range shots fell off-target and point-blank attempts drew iron without net.

Broadie was tops for Middletown with 17 points, while Tyson Leach tallied 15 and Tate Leach 13. Julian Gabbidon led the Shamrocks with 17 points, and Bryan Skurcenski added 11 with nine in the fourth quarter.

Despite its place being secure in the PIAA Championships, Trinity will play on short notice to take on No. 4 Littlestown, 58-46 losers to Berks Catholic, on Wednesday evening for seeding purposes.

“We’re turning around in one day and playing,” Kostelac said. “It’s never happened before. So this is all new for us and me. We got to regroup and get some lactic acid out of our system, but we also can’t kill their legs. So it’s going to be a delicate situation.

“I told our guys this is in the rear-view mirror. You cannot do anything about it ever again.”

