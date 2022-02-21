District 3 Boys Basketball: Mechanicsburg, Big Spring, West Shore Christian fall in openers

Mechanicsburg’s Lukas Rhodes led all scorers with 27 points in Monday’s District 3 Class 5A boys basketball first-round game at Lampeter-Strasburg, and he led the Wildcats in a bid for an upset against the host Pioneers, but the top seed held on for a 70-60 victory.

Lampeter-Strasburg advances to Thursday’s quarterfinal round where the Pioneers (24-0) will host Northeastern which defeated Manheim Central 53-39 Monday.

Ty Burton scored 24 points for the Lancaster-Lebanon League champion Pioneers in Monday’s victory while Ben Wert scored 17 and Luka Vranich added nine.

The Wildcats (11-12) trailed early but cut the deficit to four points by halftime. After a Lampeter-Strasburg run early in the third quarter, Mechanicsburg answered shrinking what had been a double-digit lead to eight points with less than six minutes to play in regulation. Complementing Rhodes’ game-high total, Rashawn Early-Holton also reached double figures with 10 points.

Mechanicsburg remains alive in the hunt for a state playoff berth. The Wildcats are scheduled to visit Manheim Central for a consolation game Thursday at 7.

Also in Class 5A

West York 38, Big Spring 34: Tied 13-13 at the half, No. 2 West York (23-2) came out of the break and outscored Big Spring 13-8 in the third quarter, which helped it pull away. Big Spring (14-9) was paced by Matthew Ward at 15 points while Tucker Lowery and Jake Knouse netted seven and six points, respectively. West York had two scorers in double figures, as AJ Williams and Jaden Walker canned 12 and 11 points.

Big Spring visits No. 7 Milton Hershey Thursday in the consolation round. The Spartans dropped a 62-49 contest to No. 10 Exeter Township Monday night.

Class A quarterfinals

High Point Baptist 34, West Shore Christian 33: A Nate Ehst 3-pointer with 2.4 seconds left turned a two-point deficit into a one-point victory for the Eagles (21-4), who advance to Thursday’s semifinals to face Linville Hill, which won its first-round game over LaAcademia by forfeit.

High Point led 14-4 through one quarter, but the Bobcats (15-8) cut the lead to 19-13 by halftime and 22-21 through three quarters. A Seth Lehman steal and score put West Shore up 33-31 with five seconds remaining, but out of a timeout, the Eagles’ Jack Kauffman hit Ehst with a long pass to set up the go-ahead 3-pointer.

West Shore drops to the consolation bracket. Because of a LaAcademia's forfeit, the Bobcats advance to the next round of consolation games scheduled for Monday.

