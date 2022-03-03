District 3 Boys Basketball: Lampeter-Strasburg's 9 3-pointers down Shippensburg in Class 5A final

HERSHEY — The Lampeter-Strasburg boys basketball team averages 8.7 3-pointers a game this season, a weaponry the Shippensburg Greyhounds hadn’t yet experienced.

Thursday night, in the District 3 Class 5A championship at Hershey’s Giant Center, the top-seeded Pioneers played right to their season-average mark, draining nine treys (seven in the first half) en route to a 66-57 win to hoist the district trophy for the second time in program history.

Leading the charge to gold was all-state sophomore guard Ty Burton, who scored a team-high 24 points for the Pioneers, including a four-point play opportunity at the 1:56 mark in the fourth quarter.

It was the bucket that seized the final wave of momentum for the Pioneers (28-0), as No. 3 Shippensburg (20-4) had crawled to within six points, at 52-46, 30 seconds prior.

“We kept battling and kept whittling it down,” Shippensburg head coach Ray Staver said, “and with us, to get to that one or two-possession mark, you never know what's gonna happen with our team.”

After falling behind 29-20 at halftime due to L-S’s seven first-half 3s, Trae Kater began to chip away the deficit for Shippensburg. The junior guard had struggled to find his touch in the first half, missing a pair of open looks at 3, but two out of the gate in the third got Shippensburg back in business.

Kater finished the quarter with nine points, canning another 3 toward the end of the frame. He finished the night with a total of 12, which complemented a team-best 19 points from Anthony Smith.

Kater was also tasked with guarding Burton the majority of the night. He limited the NCAA Division I recruit to seven first-half points before the speedy second-year guard broke things open with 17 in the second half. Kater also recorded two blocks for the ‘Hounds, both of which came in the pivotal third quarter.

“He’s an excellent defender,” Staver said of Kater.

But it wasn’t just Burton pouring in the 3-pointers for the Pioneers. In the second quarter, after a shaky stretch in the first, Isaiah Parido and Berkeley Wagner got in on the 3-point parade. Parido and Wagner both sank a first-half best of three apiece.

L-S trailed 12-11 after one, but Parido’s eight second-quarter points coupled with Wagner’s six steered the Pioneers to a 18-8 second quarter scoring advantage that gave them a nine-point cushion at intermission.

Wagner completed the district bout with 17 points while Parido contributed 11.

“Parido,” Staver said, “he was unconscious that first half, and I guess Wagner, too. We kind of hoped the depth perception in this arena would affect their perimeter shooting, but it didn't affect them much after the start (of the game).”

Still, the Greyhounds marched on. Smith bucketed eight points in the third quarter, six coming from down in the paint. Erby Weller got in the mix as well in the fourth quarter, where he dropped all eight of his points. Senior Jayden Statum also recorded eight points for Shippensburg in four-point chunks between the first and fourth quarters.

Shippensburg just couldn’t quite get over the hump.

“They’re smaller than advertised,” Staver said of L-S, “that's for sure. That was probably the smallest team we played all year, but they were the quickest team we played all year and they shot better than anybody we played all year. So, it's like playing five guards.”

While the Greyhounds’ district run came one step short, Staver said he’s proud of his group for the path they forged this postseason. And it’s not over yet, as Shippensburg begins its hopeful state title run Tuesday against District 1’s No. 4 seed on its home floor.

“They worked real hard to get here,” Staver said of his team. “But we have to turn the page. We took it to the limit in the Mid-Penn Tournament. We took it to the limit here in districts, and I'd love for these kids to have the opportunity to go as deep into the states as they can.”

“I think I speak for everyone involved with this team,” Staver said, “and starting with the coaching staff, that we couldn't be more proud of these kids and what they've done this season. We've had a lot of adversity, a lot of things that people don't know anything about in many different ways, so we couldn't be more proud of them.”

Christian Eby is a sports reporter for The Sentinel and cumberlink.com. You can contact him at ceby@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @eby_sports

