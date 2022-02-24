District 3 Boys Basketball: Kostelac Jr. earns 775th win as Trinity tops Boiling Springs in Class 4A quarterfinals

Trinity’s nerves showed a bit early, but the Shamrocks settled down to edge Boiling Springs 57-50 in the District 3 Class 4A quarterfinals at Trinity High School Thursday night. It was also win number 775 in the long career of coach Larry Kostelac Jr.

“The win is great milestone for our program, but anybody who knows me, knows it isn’t about me,” Kostelac said. “It is about the kids who have played in this program and the dedication and work put in by those kids. I haven’t made a pass or scored basket in a game since about 1980, so it has nothing to do with me, other than being on the sidelines over there. It also means I am old.”

The Bubblers (14-10) came out and quickly rallied from a 5-3 deficit to go up 13-6 behind Trey Martin, who had nine points in the first quarter.

Trinity (17-5) ramped up the defensive intensity with a quick double-team and picked up a couple of easy steals and buckets, including two dunks by Julian Gabbidon to grab a 23-21 lead late in the second quarter.

“We started out slow and we usually come out better in the second half, but we needed to up the pressure earlier,” Brian Skurcenski said. “My role is to handle the ball and make free throws in the final quarter. I thought Julian (Gabbiddon) and Tarik (Wall) stepped up tonight and made several big plays for us.”

It has been an emotional week for the Bubblers, who earned their first playoff victory since the 2013-14 season Monday.

It was a bittersweet return to Trinity for Boiling Springs, which had won its first district playoff game since the 2013-14 season. The two programs shared a common thread in late Pat Dieter, a longtime legend at Boiling Springs who earned his first coaching victory with the Shamrocks. He was the junior varsity coach under Larry Kostelac Sr. After Dieter moved over to Bubbletown, Larry Kostelac Jr. took the reins of the Shamrocks and has led the ‘Rocks to 775 wins.

Trinity moves to the District 3 Class 4A semifinals against Middletown. Trinity beat Middletown at Middletown and the Blue Raiders returned the favor on the Shamrock’s court during the regular season.

Boiling Springs faces Bishop McDevitt in the consolation bracket at 7 p.m. Monday at McDevitt.

“I am so proud of these kids tonight,” Bubbler coach Joel Martin said. “We knew we couldn’t afford to have turnovers that led to easy buckets, but we had a stretch in the second quarter where we had three bad turnovers and we went from three up to three down. The kids battled hard and got the lead back to three but Bryan (Skurcenski) hit eight of eight from the foul line in the final quarter. We only had 10 turnovers, but that stretch was the difference.”

Martin led all scorers with 36 points and 14 rebounds. Trinity was led by Skurcenski, who had 18. Gabbiddon added 16, including three dunks, and Wall added 12, including two putbacks on missed foul shots.

“We started slowly as you saw the nerves. After a bye and sitting the nerves show,” Kostelac said. “The kids slowly stepped up the defensive pressure and we got some buckets. Martin is the only player with a scholarship in the 4A bracket and he showed why tonight. I thought Gabbiddon actually made him work for those points.”

