District 3 Boys Basketball: Jeremy Thomas' 'blink of an eye' shot pushes Shippensburg past Lower Dauphin in 5A quarterfinals

SHIPPENSBURG — It happened in the blink of an eye, a snap of the fingers, for Shippensburg’s Jeremy Thomas Thursday.

There was no time to think. It was just grab the ball and put up the best possible shot.

With 3.9 seconds remaining in the District 3 Class 5A quarterfinal game against Lower Dauphin at Shippensburg High School, with the score knotted at 49, Shippensburg’s Anthony Smith jumped in front of a pass intended for Lower Dauphin’s Colton Waters.

The ball bounced around in the air for a brief moment before Thomas came sprinting down from the other end of the court, grabbed possession of a Smith shovel pass, pivoted to his right and banked in the layup.

It was the bucket that lifted No. 3 Shippensburg (19-3) to a heart-fluttering 51-49 win over the visiting No. 11 Falcons (12-12) Thursday, sending the Greyhounds to the district 5A semifinals for the second consecutive year.

Shippensburg will travel to No. 2 West York Monday, after the Bulldogs topped No. 10 Exeter Township 57-50 Thursday.

“It was unreal,” Thomas said of his last-second heroics. “I’ve never felt something like that before. The crowd just went crazy, it was so loud. But I know me and my team, we’re just all locked in, we’re super focused and we were not going home. We did not want to go home.”

Thomas also canned the game-tying 3-pointer seven seconds prior to put Shippensburg in the position to press the Falcons on the ensuing inbound. He finished the night with 15 points, all coming in the second half.

He sat out for about 11 minutes through the first two quarters, having picked up a pair of quick fouls.

Thomas responded with ease, and did so promptly, scoring in the first 30 seconds of the third quarter. Twelve of his 18 tallies came in the third frame.

“I told him, I said, ‘Listen, you got to get your turn. Be ready. Be ready for the next one,’” said Shippensburg head coach Ray Staver on the message he gave Thomas coming out of the half. “He’s just such a tough kid mentally, and he phases all that out. … He struggled (in the first half), but boy, when it mattered most, he knocked it down.”

Despite Thomas’ first-half struggles, Shippensburg weathered the storm. Senior Jayden Statum — who’s playing with a torn labrum in his left shoulder — took charge of his battalion, bucketing 17 first-half points. He drilled home a trio of first-half 3-pointers and kept the Greyhounds in the driver’s seat.

With his effort, Shippensburg carried a slim 16-15 first-quarter edge and later ballooned its lead to 30-25 at the half. The Greyhounds also received eight points from roaming 6-foot-6 big man Anthony Smith between the two quarters.

The emotional weight of last year’s 59-57 district semifinal loss to the same Lower Dauphin assembly also stirred an internal flame for the Greyhounds. Statum ended the quarterfinal bout with a game-best 20 points.

“I felt good in warm-ups,” Statum said of his first-half display, where he spread out seven and 10 points between the two quarters. “I knew this was a big game. We took it personal from what happened last year. I was on a mission, and I wasn’t letting us get down. (Thomas) has been our best scorer all seasonlong, and he stepped up huge. I knew with him out, someone needed to do that, so I just took it into my own hands.”

Still, Lower Dauphin clawed back, constantly nipping at the Greyhounds’ heels. The Falcons never let a Shippensburg lead slip past eight in the second half and forged blitzes of 10-2 and 5-0.

With 1:06 remaining in the contest, the Falcons took the lead at 49-46 off a Nico DeFrank floater, but Braden Landis generated the majority of the Falcons’ offense over the 32 minutes play of play, recording a team-high 16 points.

Lower Dauphin’s defense held up its end of the bargain, too. After each team registered 14 points in the third, the Falcons quieted the Shippensburg offense for the first seven minutes of the fourth, as the ‘Hounds failed to knock down a shot from the field. Their two points through the first seven minutes came at the foul line, one point each from Thomas and Smith.

“He (Coach Rick Attivo) does an outstanding job of coaching his kids,” Staver said of Lower Dauphin. “He’s really, really good, and they haven’t won two of the last three District 3 5A titles by accident. He does a super job of getting his kids ready to play.”

“They played a really good game,” Thomas said. “They collapsed in the post which we knew they would do, so we tried to get outside shots and then they weren’t falling. But coming in, we knew that it would be physical because they are physical as well. They weren’t gonna back down.”

But when it mattered most, Thomas sealed the deal for Shippensburg.

It was all a blur.

“It just happened,” Thomas said. “I don’t even know. Anthony got that steal, passed it to me as I was coming down the lane, I finished, and it just went crazy.

“It was a great moment.”

Also in Class 5A

Consolation

Milton Hershey 73, Big Spring 37: Milton Hershey rode a 27-point second quarter to storm by the Bulldogs with a 73-37 score, ousting the Bulldogs in the 5A tournament. Big Spring received a team-high 16 points from Matthew Ward in his final game in the maroon and gold.

Manheim Central 59, Mechanicsburg 49: The Wildcats gave their Lancaster-Lebanon League foe a good run, but ultimately fell short in a 59-49 loss, dropping the 'Cats out of the 5A playoffs. Lukas Rhodes bucketed 27 points in the final game of his prep career.

Christian Eby is a sports reporter for The Sentinel and cumberlink.com. You can contact him at ceby@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @eby_sports

