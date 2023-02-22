The District 3 boys basketball postseason moves ahead to Thursday and Friday, and three Sentinel-area teams remain in the hunt for a district title.

Trinity and Cumberland Valley make their playoff debuts Thursday and Friday after receiving byes in the 3A and 6A classifications. The Shamrocks will compete in the 3A semifinals while the Eagles begin their surge hunt in the 6A quarterfinals.

Mechanicsburg, off a 5A first-round win Monday, advanced to Thursday’s quarterfinal round.

Prior to Thursday and Friday’s games, here’s an overview of each local matchup.

Class 6A

No. 7 Wilson (17-6) at No. 2 Cumberland Valley (19-3)

When/where: 7 p.m. Friday, at Cumberland Valley High School

How they got here: As the second seed, the Eagles bypassed the first round with a bye. Wilson overcame a sluggish first half and outlasted No. 10 Cedar Crest 48-40 in Tuesday’s first-round tilt.

What’s next?: A win guarantees a trip to the semifinals and qualifies either team for the PIAA tournament. The semifinals, slated for Monday, would be a meeting with either No. 6 Central York or No. 3 Hempfield. Friday’s loser would enter the consolation bracket and could still secure a state bid with the top seven teams receiving entries for the tournament.

Common opponents: Central Dauphin, Manheim Township and Central York were common opponents of the Eagles and Bulldogs. CV and Wilson combined for an unblemished 7-0 mark against the three teams. Township and Central York each accounted for one matchup while the Eagles squared off with the Rams twice compared to the Bulldogs’ one meeting.

Notes: Cumberland Valley locked down a first-round bye for the second consecutive year. The Eagles fell to Warwick in last year’s quarterfinals but advanced to states — finishing seventh — through the consolation bracket. Guards Dylan Levis, JD Hunter and Nolan Buzalka, and forward Nolan Gilbert, will be head coach David Vespignani’s right-hand men in CV’s semifinal pursuit.

Friday’s matchup gives the Bulldogs an opportunity to rewrite their 2022 playoff path, as the Eagles topped Wilson in last year’s seventh-place game, 44-41, and grabbed the final PIAA tournament berth. The Bulldogs bring some momentum into Friday and bested Cedar Crest Tuesday with the help of Seamus Breslin’s 15 points.

Class 5A

No. 5 Warwick (16-7) at No. 4 Mechanicsburg (17-6)

When/where: 7 p.m. Thursday at Mechanicsburg High School

How they got here: The Wildcats weathered 32 physical minutes in Monday’s first-round game against No. 13 Greencastle and pulled out a 52-44 victory. Meanwhile, Warwick cruised to a 62-38 triumph against No. 12 Donegal.

What’s next?: With a win, the Wildcats or Warriors would draw either Manheim Central or Muhlenberg in the semifinals Monday. The loser drops to the consolation bracket and would face either of the above opponents.

Common opponents: The Wildcats and Warriors both squared off with Waynesboro and West York during the regular season and netted identical outcomes. Mechanicsburg and Warwick dropped back-to-back setbacks against the Indians at the start of the season. On the flip side, they captured wins against the Bulldogs in 52-46 and 61-59 contests.

Notes: Mechanicsburg’s win Monday was its first postseason victory since 2017. The victory also secured the Wildcats a spot in the PIAA tournament. Josh Smith was Mechanicsburg’s offensive force, bucketing a game-high 19 points, including 11 in the fourth quarter.

Warwick booked its trip to the PIAA playoffs with its win Monday. The Warriors, down a classification compared to last year, stunned last season’s playoff field and reached the District 6A final as the seventh seed where it fell to Reading in the championship. Warwick was paced by Caleb Johnsen’s 16 points Monday, and five Warriors cleared double figures.

Class 3A

No. 3 Oley Valley (19-4) at No. 2 Trinity (20-3)

When/where: 7 p.m., Thursday at Trinity High School

How they got here: Trinity earned a quarterfinal-round bye as the second seed. The Lynx topped No. 6 Brandywine Heights 67-53 in Monday’s quarters to reach the semifinals.

What’s next?: A shot at the district championship, scheduled for Tuesday at the Giant Center in Hershey, hangs in the balance. Thursday’s winner would play top-seeded Columbia or No. 5 Delone Catholic in the title game. A setback would send either Trinity or Oley Valley to the third-place match and a battle for the final PIAA tournament bid.

Common opponents: Wyomissing was the Shamrocks and Lynx’s lone common opponent. Both teams defeated the Spartans by scores of 70-58 and 44-36, respectively.

Notes: Trinity came short of a Mid-Penn tournament title last week, falling to State College 66-40 in the championship tilt. The Shamrocks forged a 19-2 regular season and went 14-0 in Capital Division play. Trinity is led by sophomore guard Owen Schlager (20.2 points per game), senior center Mike Bednostin (12.2) and senior forward Adelphe Cisse (10.5).

Oley Valley appeared in the Berks League tournament where it fell to Exeter Township in a 68-36 quarterfinal decision. The Lynx have three players averaging double figures, including Keith Neal (11.3 points per game), Ben DeBalko (10.7) and Chase Rubendall (10.2).

A win Thursday would advance Trinity to its first district championship since the 2020 season. From 2013 to 2020, the Shamrocks either won or qualified for a district title game and rattled off seven straight crowns in that stretch. Oley Valley has never appeared in a district final.