The last time Cumberland Valley reached a District 3 boys basketball championship, the year was 1995. The 2022-23 Eagles weren’t even born.

This year’s group has snapped the near three-decade-long trend, and with a semifinal victory Monday, rewrote history to reach the district Class 6A final.

The Eagles will face a district perennial in Reading Thursday at 7:45 p.m. from Hershey’s Giant Center. The Scarlet Knights have won the last three district 6A titles and boast 23 overall crowns, the most among all District 3 schools.

Prior to Thursday’s championship affair, here’s a look at the matchup.

No. 2 Cumberland Valley (21-3) vs. No. 1 Reading (26-1)

How they got here: Cumberland Valley’s unprecedented pressed on with a 46-35 semifinal victory against Hempfield Monday. Ahead of the semifinal, the Eagles handed Wilson its second largest loss of the season in a 59-38 quarterfinal decision. Reading trampled Waynesboro 55-31 in Monday’s semifinals after surviving Chambersburg, 69-58, in the quarterfinal round. Both teams bypassed the first round.

What’s next?: Regardless of outcome, each team will advance to the PIAA tournament scheduled to begin March 11 with first-round games.

Cumberland Valley players to watch: Sophomore Nolan Buzalka has set the tone for the Eagles this postseason, dropping 16 and 14-point performances across CV’s two contests. Nolan Gilbert has been a force in the paint with a total 24 points while JD Hunter has provided an inside-outside spark with 19 combined points.

Reading players to watch: Ruben Rodriguez is the heartbeat of the Scarlet Knight offense, averaging a Berks County best 22.6 points per game. The senior guard was responsible for 42 of Reading’s 69 points against Chambersburg. Ruben’s scoring output is complemented by younger brother Aris Rodriguez, who averages 13.9 points per outing.

Common opponents: Wilson was a frequent opponent of Reading this winter, matching up with the Knights three times and falling in each meeting by scores of 44-39, 56-43 and 54-30. CV and Reading also crossed over for games against Central York, Harrisburg and Central Dauphin during the regular season and forged a joint 8-0 record. Chambersburg squared off with the Eagles twice in league play and split the two meetings.

Notes: Making their first championship appearance in 28 years, Thursday is CV’s third final entry as a program. The Eagles are in search of their first district gold medal, having dropped the 1995 4A title game to William Penn 62-52 and the 1981 3A championship to Reading 38-34.

Reading’s 23 titles span three classifications (16 in 3A, four in 4A and three in 6A). Since the creation of the 6A classification in 2017, the Knights have captured four of a possible seven titles. Reading has advanced to the final round every year since 2018.

Photos: Cumberland Valley throttles Wilson in District 3 6A boys basketball quarterfinals