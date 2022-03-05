 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
District 3 Boys Basketball: Cumberland Valley earns state berth; Cedar Cliff finishes 4th in 6A

CV Warwick 3.jpg

Cumberland Valleys Dylan Levis, right, rolls in for a lay up in front of Warwick's Trevor Evans, left, and Avery Sapp, back, during the first quarter in a 2022 District 3 Class 6A quarterfinal round game at Cumberland Valley High School.

 Jason Malmont , The Sentinel

A pair of local boys basketball teams determined their seeding for the PIAA championships in District 3 consolation games Friday.

Cumberland Valley topped Wilson 44-41 in the seventh-place game of the Class 6A bracket while Cedar Cliff fell to Central Dauphin 54-50 in the third-place game of the Class 6A tournament.

Cumberland Valley's Dylan Levis drilled a corner 3-pointer at the buzzer Friday to vault the Eagles past the Bulldogs. The Eagles will now face District 7’s No. 1 seed in the first round of states Wednesday at 7 p.m.

With the loss, the Colts will trek East Wednesday to face the No. 4 seed out of District 1 in the first round of states.

