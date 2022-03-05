District 3 Boys Basketball: Cumberland Valley earns state berth; Cedar Cliff finishes 4th in 6A

A pair of local boys basketball teams determined their seeding for the PIAA championships in District 3 consolation games Friday.
Cumberland Valley topped Wilson 44-41 in the seventh-place game of the Class 6A bracket while Cedar Cliff fell to Central Dauphin 54-50 in the third-place game of the Class 6A tournament.
Cumberland Valley's Dylan Levis drilled a corner 3-pointer at the buzzer Friday to vault the Eagles past the Bulldogs. The Eagles will now face District 7’s No. 1 seed in the first round of states Wednesday at 7 p.m.
With the loss, the Colts will trek East Wednesday to face the No. 4 seed out of District 1 in the first round of states.