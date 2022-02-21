District 3 Boys Basketball: Boiling Springs defeats Oley Valley in OT for first district win since 2014

Boiling Springs won its first District 3 boys basketball game in eight years, overcoming a poor shooting night and overtime to eke out a 52-42 Class 4A first-round win over Oley Valley Monday at Boiling Springs.

No. 7-seeded Boiling Springs travels to take on No. 2 Trinity in a quarterfinal scheduled for 7 p.m. Thursday.

“We had our opportunities to put them away early, but we couldn’t get any shots to fall,” Bubbler coach Joel Martin said. “We made some key defensive stops, especially by Ryan Juliana and Nicholas Truax. Hopefully we will shoot better on Thursday.”

Trey Martin led the Bubblers with 32 points and 15 rebounds and was key in the overtime period where the Bubblers outscored the Lynx 12-2. Martin had eight in the extra time.

Boiling Springs (14-9) struggled to get shots to fall in the first period as it went 4-of-15 from the field with many attempts coming in the paint.

“We really got the shots we wanted in the first quarter, they just didn’t fall,” said Joel Martin. “We went zero for 12 at the arc (in the first quarter) and one for 15 in the game. We normally shoot better than that.”

The Lynx (13-10) fell behind 9-0 to start the first quarter but bounced back to tie the game at 11. The game remained loose for the next two quarters until the Lynx finally took the lead at 35-33 in the opening seconds of the fourth quarter. Danny Turchi led the charge for the Lynx, as he tallied eight points in the final eight-minute stretch of regulation.

Turchi and Martin exchanged points, but Turchi missed a 3-pointer with about five seconds left in regulation. The Bubbler shot on the other end was blocked at the buzzer.

Martin took over in overtime, as he got into the paint and drew fouls. He made six foul shots and added a late bucket. Maddex LaBuda also got a key bucket on a drive where he just out-muscled the defense in the paint.

“The shots weren’t falling so we had to adjust and drive to the basket,” LaBuda said. “When things aren’t going your way, we needed to adjust and attack the basket. (Turchi) tried to take over, but we made a couple of key defensive stops.”

“We just needed to attack the rim is what we talked about at the half,” Trey Martin said. “Maddex made some huge buckets and we played some good defense when we needed to. We are looking forward to Thursday night.”

Turchi led the Lynx with 17 points and Joseph Vaccaro added nine. Keith Neal added eight points for the Lynx.

LaBuda finished with 10 points and eight rebounds. Brayden Ritchie ended with eight points and six rebounds.

