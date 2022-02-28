District 3 Boys Basketball: A look into Cedar Cliff, Cumberland Valley's Class 6A contests Tuesday

When/where: Tuesday, 7 p.m., 801 North 13th Street, Reading (19604)
Championship opponent: No. 7 Warwick or No. 3 Central Dauphin
Notes: In another neck-and-neck contest against No. 4 Hempfield Friday, the Colts outlasted the Black Knights 42-40. The Red Knights made easy work of their opponent — No. 8 Wilson — in their quarterfinal game, topping the Bulldogs 68-45. A loss for either team would send them into the consolation bracket where they’d face the loser of Warwick and Central Dauphin and would compete for third-place honors. A trip to the district championship game would be Cedar Cliff’s first since 1997.
No. 6 Chambersburg (17-6) at No. 2 Cumberland Valley (18-6)
When/where: Tuesday, 7 p.m., Cumberland Valley High School
Fifth-place game opponent: No. 8 Wilson or No. 4 Hempfield
Notes: The Eagles dropped a tight overtime loss to Warwick Friday, 58-51. The Trojans fell to Central Dauphin by a score of 57-41. Tuesday marks the third meeting of the season for the Mid-Penn Commonwealth foes, as the programs split their regular-series 1-1.
Photos: Warwick at Cumberland Valley in District 3 Class 6A quarterfinals
Jeremy Thomas' last-second layup lifted No. 3 Shippensburg to a heart-fluttering 51-49 win over No. 11-seeded Lower Dauphin in Thursday's District 3 5A quarterfinals, sending the Greyhounds to the 5A semifinals for the second consecutive year.
Cedar Cliff's Tyler Houser, right, blocks the shot of Cumberland Valley's Spencer Titus during the second quarter in the semifinal round of the Mid-Penn Basketball Tournament at Central Dauphin East High School.