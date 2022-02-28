District 3 Boys Basketball: A look into Cedar Cliff, Cumberland Valley's Class 6A contests Tuesday

The District 3 Class 6A title game is an arm’s length away for the Cedar Cliff boys basketball team.

The Colts have one more hump get over Tuesday in order to reach the district final, as they’ll travel to Berks Country to square off against No. 1-seeded Reading in a 6A semifinal clash.

Prior to Tuesday’s tip-off, here’s a preview into the Colts’ matchup, along with a look at Cumberland Valley’s 6A bout in the consolation bracket.

No. 5 Cedar Cliff (21-4) at No. 1 Reading (23-3)

When/where: Tuesday, 7 p.m., 801 North 13th Street, Reading (19604)

Championship opponent: No. 7 Warwick or No. 3 Central Dauphin

Notes: In another neck-and-neck contest against No. 4 Hempfield Friday, the Colts outlasted the Black Knights 42-40. The Red Knights made easy work of their opponent — No. 8 Wilson — in their quarterfinal game, topping the Bulldogs 68-45. A loss for either team would send them into the consolation bracket where they’d face the loser of Warwick and Central Dauphin and would compete for third-place honors. A trip to the district championship game would be Cedar Cliff’s first since 1997.

Consolation

No. 6 Chambersburg (17-6) at No. 2 Cumberland Valley (18-6)

When/where: Tuesday, 7 p.m., Cumberland Valley High School

Fifth-place game opponent: No. 8 Wilson or No. 4 Hempfield

Notes: The Eagles dropped a tight overtime loss to Warwick Friday, 58-51. The Trojans fell to Central Dauphin by a score of 57-41. Tuesday marks the third meeting of the season for the Mid-Penn Commonwealth foes, as the programs split their regular-series 1-1.

Christian Eby is a sports reporter for The Sentinel and cumberlink.com. You can contact him at ceby@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @eby_sports

