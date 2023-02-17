Seven local boys basketball teams have guaranteed themselves a chance at District 3 royalty.

The 2023 district playoffs get underway Monday and Tuesday with first-round competition across several classifications. Five Sentinel-area teams begin their postseason journey in first-round action, including Carlisle, Mechanicsburg, Red Land, Shippensburg and West Shore Christian.

The Wildcats, Patriots and Greyhounds compete Monday in the Class 5A field. The Herd and Bobcats, who don’t play until Tuesday, earned a spot in the 6A and A postseason contingents.

Cumberland Valley (6A) and Trinity (3A) also qualified for the postseason and have secured first and quarterfinal-round byes.

Before the district postseason tips off, here’s a preview of each local matchup, which includes sites and times, as well as notes.

The complete district playoff brackets can be found here.

Class 6A

No. 9 Carlisle (13-9) at No. 8 Chambersburg (13-9)

When/where: Tuesday, 7 p.m. at Chambersburg High School

How did they got here: Carlisle used a 5-2 start to the season, and finished with five wins in its last seven, to drive its postseason push. Chambersburg zoomed to an 8-2 mark to open its season and bounced back from an up-and-down middle stretch with wins in its final three regular-season games.

Common opponents: As Mid-Penn Commonwealth counterparts, the Herd and Trojans faced almost identical regular-season competition. Chambersburg completed league play with a 7-7 record while Carlisle fell a touch below the .500 mark at 6-8. The teams split their regular-season series — Carlisle taking a 68-67 victory in the first meeting and Chambersburg flipping the script in a 55-35 regular-season finale.

Notes: Carlisle is making its first postseason appearance since the 2017-18 playoffs. The Herd are captained by senior and junior guards Julian Christopher and Jaydon Smith. Senior flex Jeremiah Snyder, and sophomores Parker Smith and Spencer Griffie, round out the Herd starting five.

Chambersburg returns to the district playoffs after finishing sixth in the tournament last season and earning a PIAA playoff berth. Sophomore forward JJ Kelly leads the Trojans in scoring while guards Jacob Bassham, Carter Fogal and Aden Swatsburg complement Kelly’s offensive production.

Class 5A

No. 13 Greencastle-Antrim (13-8) at No. 4 Mechanicsburg (16-6)

When/where: Monday, 7 p.m. at Mechanicsburg High School

How they got here: Mechanicsburg came short of a Keystone title, finishing a game behind champion Milton Hershey, but authored a 10-4 mark in league play. The Wildcats hit their stride mid-season, which included an eight-game winning streak. Four wins in their last five helped push them to a No. 4 seeding.

Greencastle placed second in the Colonial — behind Waynesboro — and forged a 10-4 record in league play. The Blue Devils pounced to a 5-1 start out of the gate and ended their regular season with six wins across their last nine.

Common opponents: Mechanicsburg and Greencastle crossed over for four common opponents, including Mifflin County, Northern, Waynesboro and Milton Hershey. The ‘Cats and Blue Devils went a combined 6-0 against the Huskies and Polar Bears, and combined to drop three decisions to the Indians. The Spartans got the better of the playoff foes, splitting with Mechanicsburg and topping Greencastle.

Notes: Mechanicsburg makes its consecutive playoff appearance after being knocked out in the first round and consolations a year ago. The Wildcats have advanced to the postseason in head coach Mike Gaffey’s first year and with a fresh starting rotation. Sophomores Chance Yanoski and Josh Smith are Mechanicsburg’s top scoring options while Spencer Nolan and Justin Bardo pack a one-two defensive punch for the ‘Cats.

Greencastle didn’t qualify for the 2022 postseason. The Blue Devils are led by versatile guard Eli Sterling and forwards Adam Horst and Conner Wright.

No. 11 Red Land (14-8) at No. 6 Milton Hershey (17-5)

When/where: Monday, 7 p.m. Milton Hershey School

How they got here: Red Land strung together a pair of four-game winning streaks, including one to complete the regular season, to help reach the playoffs. The Patriots also sported an 8-6 divisional record. Milton Hershey, the Keystone winner, went 11-3 in league play to power its postseason appearance.

Common opponents: The Patriots and Spartans met twice during the regular season in Keystone play. Milton Hershey swept the season series by scores of 57-43 and 56-49. Outside of league competition, the clubs didn’t share any other common opponents.

Notes: Red Land is back in the postseason for the first time in over a decade under first-year head coach Mike Mehaffey. That Patriots last playoff appearance came in the 2010-11 season. Leading the Red Land resurgence is a deep roster that includes guards Tyler Kerlin and Kyler Rehm, and forwards Reece Meanor, Eli Espinosa and Anderson French.

Milton Hershey secured a spot in the 2022 postseason but fell in a ninth-place consolation match to Elizabethtown. Malachi Thomas is the Spartans’ leading scorer with an average of 16.3 points per game. Adam Rosa and Larry Onabanwo also average double figures at 11.9 and 11.2 points per game.

No. 14 Shippensburg (12-7) at No. 3 Exeter Township (17-5)

When/where: Monday, 7 p.m. at Exeter Township High School

How they got here: Shippensburg sprinted to a 10-4 league record in the Colonial, spurred by eight wins across its last 10. Exeter opened its regular season on a four-game tear and rallied for a seven-game winning streak to cap its slate.

Common opponents: None.

Notes: Rick Lewis joins the local group of head coaches to guide their team to a playoff berth in their first year at the helm. In addition to the new guidance, Shippensburg saw a shift in its starting rotation, losing three of its starters from last year’s PIAA quarterfinal team. Freshman Cole Trn has burst onto the prep scene this winter, leading the ‘Hounds in several statistical categories, while seniors Trae Kater and Graison Michajluk provide a veteran presence.

Exeter has a bulk of players that can pile on the points, including Anthony Caccese, Reece Garvin and Zyion Paschall. The Eagles advanced to the Berks League Championship — for the first time since 1974 — with a 59-45 win over Berks Catholic Wednesday.

Class A

No. 10 West Shore Christian (12-10) at No. 7 High Point Baptist (11-6)

Site and time: Tuesday, 7:30 p.m., at High Point Baptist

How they got here: West Shore Christian weathered ebbs and flows during its regular season but won three of its last five to dance into the postseason picture. High Point Baptist captured seven victories in its last nine to reach the playoffs.

Notes: West Shore and High Point squared off in a first-round contest last year that saw High Point advance to the quarterfinals with a 34-33 triumph. Despite the setback, West Shore fought for a PIAA bid in consolations, and booked to trip to states by placing fifth.

Close 1 of 17 Photos: Carlisle boys basketball defeats Altoona 51-40 on Senior Night Julian Christopher's 16 points paced Carlisle to a key Mid-Penn Commonwealth victory over Altoona. 1 of 17