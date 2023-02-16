District 3 officials released the 2023 boys basketball playoff brackets Thursday morning, and seven Sentinel-area teams have qualified for a chance at a district title.

The 5A classification holds the majority of local playoff teams, including Mechanicsburg, Red Land and Shippensburg. Carlisle and Cumberland Valley represent the 6A field, Trinity qualified in 3A and West Shore Christian snuck in the Class A playoff picture.

Here’s a quick look at the Sentinel-area postseason with dates, locations and times of each game.

To view the complete district brackets, click here.

Class 6A

Schedule: First round, Tuesday; Quarterfinals, Feb. 24; Semifinals, Feb. 27; Championship, March 2.

Number of teams that qualified: 12

First-round matchups featuring local teams: No. 9 Carlisle at No. 8 Chambersburg, 7 p.m.

Quarterfinal matchups featuring local teams: TBD at No. 2 Cumberland Valley, 7 p.m.

Notes: Carlisle is making its first district playoff appearance since the 2017-18 season. The Herd face a familiar foe in Chambersburg, and split their regular-season series with the Trojans at 1-1. The teams’ last meeting resulted in a 55-35 win in favor of the Trojans at Chambersburg Fieldhouse. … Cumberland Valley earned a first-round bye for the second straight year. The Eagles will host the winner of No. 7 Wilson or No. 10 Cedar Crest in the Feb. 24 quarterfinals.

Class 5A

Schedule: First round, Monday; Quarterfinals, Feb. 23; Semifinals, Feb. 27; Championship, March 2.

Number of teams that qualified: 14

First-round matchups featuring local teams: No. 13 Greencastle-Antrim at No. 4 Mechanicsburg, 7 p.m.; No. 11 Red at No. 6 Milton Hershey, 7 p.m.; No. 14 Shippensburg at No. 3 Exeter Township, 7 p.m.

Notes: Mechanicsburg hosts Greencastle in a Mid-Penn crossover battle. The Wildcats qualified for the postseason in head coach Mike Gaffey’s first year at the helm and did so with a new-look starting five. … Red Land travels to face Keystone Division rival Milton Hershey and for a chance to upend a regular-season series sweep by the Spartans. The Patriots postseason entry is their first since the 2010-11 season. … Shippensburg makes the longest trip of all the local teams, visiting Exeter in Berks County. The Greyhounds snagged the final postseason spot in Rick Lewis’ first year as head coach.

Class 3A

Schedule: Quarterfinals, Monday; Semifinals, Feb. 23; Championship Feb. 28.

Number of teams that qualified: six

Quarterfinal-round matchups featuring local teams: None.

Semifinal-round matchups featuring local teams: TBD at No. 2 Trinity, 7 p.m.

Notes: Trinity secured a quarterfinal-round bye as the second seed. The Shamrocks will welcome either No. 3 Oley Valley or No. 6 Brandywine Heights Feb. 23 for a semifinal clash.

Class A

Schedule: First round, Tuesday; Quarterfinals, Feb. 23; Semifinals, Feb. 25; Championship, Feb. 28.

Number of teams that qualified: 10

First-round matchups featuring local teams: No. 10 West Shore Christian at No. 7 High Point Baptist, 7:30 p.m.

Notes: West Shore Christian squares off with High Point Baptist to open its playoff slate. If West Shore were to win Tuesday, a quarterfinal meeting with No. 2 Greenwood would be set up.

Photos: Trinity tops Milton Hershey in Mid-Penn boys basketball semifinal