District 3 Boys Basketball: 3rd quarter eruption vaults Shippensburg to 5A first round win over Octorara

SHIPPENSBURG — About 15 seconds had elapsed in the third quarter. Shippensburg’s Jeremy Thomas sent a near full-court pass down to teammate Anthony Smith, who slammed home a forceful dunk.

With visiting Octorara missing a layup its next trip down the floor, the 6-foot-8 Smith corralled the rebound and quickly pivoted toward the other end of the court.

There, he saw a streaking Thomas, whistled a pass to him in stride, and the fellow senior did the rest: emphatically dunking the ball while briefly hanging onto the rim for good measure.

Not only did Thomas’ third-quarter slam ignite an already raucous Shippensburg student section, but it highlighted a monstrous 27-6 third-quarter run for the Greyhounds, as No. 3-seeded Shippensburg sprinted away with a commanding 71-34 triumph over No. 14 Octorara Monday at Shippensburg High School in the first round of the District 3 Class 5A playoffs.

“Those plays are huge,” Thomas said of him and Smith trading dunks, “and the crowd loves them, we love them, so, yeah, it definitely stirred the momentum and definitely gave us that extra edge to keep going and let us push that run.”

With the win, Shippensburg also locked up an automatic bid to the PIAA state tournament.

“Obviously, having that sense of security is nice,” Thomas said of the state berth, “and we’re happy to have the state berth but we also know with going farther in districts that we’re not done. Our goal is to get to the top, and that’s winning the district championship. So, (the state berth) also allows us to play more freely and lets us go out there and play basketball like we know how to.”

Thomas was the lead man for the Greyhounds Monday night, paving the path to victory with a game-high 25 points. He was joined in double figures by Smith and Jayden Statum, who bucketed 14 and 12 points, respectively.

Both teams struggled to find their rhythm early, with Shippensburg jumping out to a 18-8 first-quarter lead and then a halftime advantage of 32-21.

The third quarter is where everything fell into place.

“We knew what our game plan was,” Statum said, “and we might not have gone at it the best way in the first half; we think could have ran more and held them to less points, but coming into halftime, it was like, ‘We have the lead, we have the potential to clinch a state berth right now. Let’s just do it. We know we can do it. We know what we’re supposed to do,’ and we went out and did it.”

As part of the 27-6 third-quarter spurt, Thomas netted 12 of his 25 points. Two of the points included the crowd-roaring dunk, but Thomas did most of his work down low, consistently muscling his way into the paint for contested layups. He also earned four trips to the foul line in the quarter, where he converted 6-of-7 attempts. One trip included a 3-point play opportunity in the final two minutes of the third, where he sped into the lane and received a hack on the arm from an Octorara defender.

Smith and Statum complemented Thomas’ third-frame output with a combined 11 points.

“I think it was all about focus, and he was laser focused,” Shippensburg head coach Ray Staver said of Thomas. “That’s what he’s capable of doing. He just fills up the stat sheet.”

Riding the momentum of its third-quarter surge, Shippensburg cruised through the fourth quarter. Halfway through the stanza, Staver pulled his starters, who received a standing ovation.

For Octorara, Zach Kirk led the Braves with seven points while Jason Johnson scored six. Shippensburg contained 6-foot-6 wing Elijah Hamilton — who entered Monday’s bout averaging 20.3 points per game — to five points. He also fouled out in the waning minutes of the third quarter.

“We just came out at halftime knowing we had to keep our foot on the pedal,” Thomas said, “never letting up. So, we knew we were gonna have opportunities. We’re gonna have things go our way. We’re gonna have things not go away. So, [the mindset] was just keep going and never give up pretty much. So, we went out there, went on that run, and from there it was pretty much game.”

Shippensburg greets No. 11 Lower Dauphin Thursday at 7 p.m. on its home floor in the 5A quarterfinals. The Falcons knocked off No. 6 Elizabethtown 41-40 Monday on the East Shore.

With a fuse lit underneath them, the Greyhounds are eager to march forward. After falling to Cedar Cliff 55-49 in the Mid-Penn championship game Thursday, defeat is a taste the ‘Hounds don’t want to experience again.

“We knew coming into Monday,” Thomas said, “that this is when the real season started. We came in with a vengeance and played hard. … It was really nice to come out here with passion and fire and get it done.”

Christian Eby is a sports reporter for The Sentinel and cumberlink.com. You can contact him at ceby@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @eby_sports

