District 3 Boys Basketball: 3rd quarter blitz guides ELCO to 66-50 win over Boiling Springs

The Boiling Springs boys basketball team has seen its share of towering big men sprinkled throughout its 2021-22 campaign.

First, there was Elizabethtown’s 6-foot-10 Division I recruit Matthew Gilhool to open the season and sandwiched in between was Cedar Cliff’s Tyler Houser and Carlisle’s Nick Stiltner during the Boiling Springs Alumni Tournament.

In Wednesday night's District 3 Class 4A fifth-place game at Boiling Springs’ Dieter Court, the Bubblers ran into its final sky-scraping big man of the season.

That being 6-foot-7 center Corey Attivo, who punished the Bubblers down in the paint, collecting a game-high 29 points, scoring his 1,000th career point and guiding his visiting Raiders to a 66-50 win over Boiling Springs to snag the final seat in the 4A PIAA state tournament bracket.

The win grants ELCO (16-11) just its second state tournament berth in program history. The Bubblers capped their impressive 2021-22 season with a 15-11 record. ELCO now gets Neumann-Goretti or West Philadelphia out of District 12 in the first round of states, scheduled for Tuesday.

“I thought we came out all right,” Boiling Springs head coach Joel Martin said, “and then we did not get a good start to the second half, so that hurt. And then they just hit a stretch.”

That stretch began at the start of the third quarter, in what proved to be a 27-9 third-quarter blitz for the Raiders. Coming out of intermission, the teams were knotted at 25-25, and the Bubblers had weathered a 17-point first-half outing from Attivo.

The third quarter is when the 3-pointers began to fall. In the spree, ELCO poured in a combined five 3-pointers, three in-a-row coming off the right hand of Rheece Shuey, who finished his night with 15 points. Joining in on the barrage as well was Dallas George and Attivo.

It was a hole the Bubblers were unable to dig their way out of. Entering Wednesday’s bout, the Raiders averaged four 3-pointers a game. On Dieter Court Wednesday, they splashed in eight on 13 attempts.

“They hit their shots and that’s what counted,” Bubbler senior Trey Martin said. “So, after they went on that run, it spiraled from there and just kind of deteriorated from there. But I’m really proud of my team.”

Trey Martin had himself a night, bucketing a team-best 28 points. He came out of the gate firing on all cylinders in which he recorded 10 points in the first quarter and helped the Bubblers construct an early 12-6 lead. Maddex Labuda also contributed his share, scoring 15 points.

The Raiders were able to minimize Trey Martin’s output in the second half to nine points after he torched them for 17 in the first. ELCO marched back with spurts of 7-2 and 9-2 across the first two quarters to chip away at the lead in multiple instances. The 27-6 third-quarter blitz then broke things open and the Raiders never relinquished the lead.

“We played pretty [darn] good defense all year long,” Joel Martin said of his team, “but they worked hard. I think we got better every day and game and, unfortunately, as I just told them, unless you win the state title, it ends like this, no matter what. That’s just the way it is. If you’re any good and make the postseason, it ends like this.”

With the loss, Trey Martin and fellow senior Dan Decker dressed in purple and gold for their final time on the Boiling Springs’ hardwood. Trey Martin finished his prep career — and senior season — by becoming the 10th 1,000-point scorer in program history, eclipsed the 1,500-career-point threshold and broke the program’s single-game scoring record with 46 points in a 68-41 triumph against Bermudian Springs.

Wednesday’s outcome wasn’t the goal, but Trey Martin said he has much to look back on over the course of the four years.

“I really enjoyed being on the team, first of all,” he said, “and it was a great environment. We were like family, and getting all those milestones was awesome because I had great people around me to celebrate with.”

Christian Eby is a sports reporter for The Sentinel and cumberlink.com. You can contact him at ceby@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @eby_sports

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.