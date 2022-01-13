Diagnosed with heart condition, Carlisle's Jaydon Smith finds way back to court through determination, will, support

Jaydon Smith motioned to his mom to come over to the bench.

Smith, then a rising sophomore at Carlisle High School, played through pain and injury throughout his athletic career, starting sports at a very young age. What he said he experienced during a May 2021 AAU basketball game at Spooky Nook Sports in Lancaster County was different.

“I was seeing black spots,” Smith said. “I didn't really think too much of it at first because it happened a lot, so this wasn't the first time. … I finally told my mom, because it was pretty worse that time.”

Smith took himself out of the basketball game and gathered his thoughts on the bench. He sat out the remainder of the game as a precaution and later returned to the court for his afternoon game, but his mom, Jamie Carter, still wanted Smith to see a doctor.

Two months later, on Aug. 5, 2021, following rounds of tests and trips to the doctor, Carter said her world crumbled during a visit to the UPMC Harrisburg doctor’s office.

Doctors that day diagnosed Jaydon with hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, a disease in which abnormal genes in the heart muscle cause the walls of the heart chamber to contract harder and become thicker than normal in most cases, heightening the risk of sudden cardiac arrest through extensive physical activity.

“I was scared,” Carter said. “At first, whenever they told me, I crumbled in the doctor's office, and if it wasn't for his stepdad or my family, I probably wouldn't have held it together. But my motherly instincts, I didn't want him to ever dribble again, I didn't want him to ever leave my side — pretty much just be a hermit with me.

“And that wasn't what he wanted.”

Sitting in the doctor’s office, Smith said knew he wanted to take the court with his teammates in Gene Evans Gymnasium come December.

He would refuse to let his diagnosis define him.

A new normal

In the two months between his AAU game and the diagnosis, Smith went through a gauntlet of tests, including an MRI, an echocardiogram and a stress test that involved running on a treadmill to gauge to his heart rate.

One of the final tests was a genetics test. An abnormal gene is one of the main causes of HCM, so Smith’s doctor wanted to consider that possibility. The rest of Smith's family members, including his siblings Drake, Braylee and Caysyn, were tested as well at a later date.

Smith, along with all three of his siblings, tested positive for being carriers of the tafazzin gene (TAZ gene). His youngest sister, Casysn, at 2 years old, is already showing symptoms of HCM while Drake and Braylee remain carriers. Symptoms can arise at any point in their lives.

Casysn was diagnosed in September, and Drake and Braylee’s results came back in October.

“It kind of shattered our whole house,” Carter said.

According to the American Heart Association, an estimated one in 500 people has HCM. However, a large percentage of patients go undiagnosed or show little to no symptoms. The common symptoms include chest pain, shortness of breath, fatigue, arrhythmia and dizziness.

As a chronic disease, HCM can worsen over time, leading to poorer function of the heart and affecting the overall quality of life. HCM can be diagnosed at any age, but the average age of diagnosis is 39, according to the Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy Association database. The disease affects an estimated one in every 200,000 children.

Smith and Carter said they were thankful to receive the diagnoses at an early stage. While their everyday lives were turned upside down, they’re prepared for possible further issues.

“Luckily we found out about it pretty early on,” Smith said. “It was a long process.”

Decision to play

Smith jokes that he was born with a basketball in hand. He also plays football for the Thundering Herd and considers sports to be a hallmark of his life.

When it came to deciding whether or not Smith would continue playing athletics last fall, Carter said she knew her son couldn’t live without sports. During the two-month process of testing, Smith put all physical activity on hold.

It took a toll on him.

“One day he was outside with me and was just like, ‘Mom, what am I without ball?’” Carter said. “It made me realize that this was a choice that I had to let him make.”

Choosing the sports route, the family collaborated with his doctor to create a medical plan to help keep him safe on the football field or the basketball court. The key component to that plan requires Smith to carry an automated external defibrillator (AED) with him at all times, including in his backpack during school, and of course, on the sidelines at games.

Smith also stays hydrated throughout the course of the day and removed all forms of caffeine from his daily intake. Receiving the proper amount of sleep and being honest about his state of health throughout the day is also part of his new routine.

“The biggest thing,” Carter said, “with his heart already being thickened, it's harder to pump. So, when you're not hydrated, it takes even more. So, hydration is just the No. 1 thing.”

The family couldn’t implement Smith’s plan on its own, so the Carlisle athletics department had to provide help. With the help of athletic director George Null and athletic trainer Brandi Carpenter, Smith receives a check prior to each game, confirming he’s safe to play.

Having an AED and CPR-certified personnel on site at all of Smith's games is a requirement, according to the medical plan in place. A bulk of Smith’s teachers and coaches became CPR certified after learning of his diagnosis as well.

With the help of those around him, Smith only missed one junior varsity road football game in the fall and has dressed for every basketball game so far this winter.

For Carter, knowing her son is in good hands when she’s not around offers peace of mind.

“Everybody was on board right away,” Carter said, “and within the first month or two, the gym teacher was [CPR] certified, so he was able to start gym class again. And his teachers are all aware of the situation. They're all on board with it. So, it was it was a process. I wouldn't say it was an overnight snap of our fingers, but it was a process and everybody was willing to take it with them.”

Support team



Minutes after he left the doctor’s office in Harrisburg on Aug. 5, 2021, Smith reached out to Carlisle head basketball coach Andre Anderson.

Anderson said receiving the texts tore away at him inside. He knew from the jump, he’d be by Smith’s side wherever the road ahead took him. Recognizing Smith’s love and passion for the game of basketball after just one year at the varsity level, Anderson couldn’t imagine the game being stripped from his player.

“I mean this in the least selfish way, shape or form,” Anderson said," but the first thing that popped into my mind when I got the news was that his basketball career could be over. And that really hit me hard, knowing this could possibly be something this young man has to deal with for the rest of his life.”

Since receiving the diagnosis, Smith credits Anderson as being a father-figure on and off the basketball court with support throughout this life-changing journey. Smith said Anderson regularly checks up on him via text messages, and during games, he recognizes when Smith needs a rest.

Along with Anderson, Smith’s teammates have provided an unwavering load of support.

“They always check up on me," Smith said of his teammates, "and they don't treat me any differently than I was. I like it that way because I don't really think of myself any different now than before. They see me for who I am as a person.”

Recently, the support for Smith and his family stretched beyond the confines of the Carlisle community. With Smith, Drake, Braylee and Caysyn needing AEDs (which can range from $1,500 to $2,000 per AED), friends and family started a gofundme on behalf of Carter to help cover the weight of the costs for the defibrillators.

Through the Peyton Walker Foundation, Smith received his AED at no charge, but his siblings still need their own devices.

With a goal of $3,000, the gofundme soared above its target within a few days’ time, and as of Wednesday night it sat at $5,445 from the contributions of 48 donors. The family is donating an AED to the Carlisle basketball team and anyone else in need of an AED with the extra donations.

“It’s crazy to think about how we were able to raise that much money so fast,” Smith said. “I'm just really thankful. … The Peyton Walker Foundation had been able to help us out but that's not the case for everybody else. Some people may not be able to afford this stuff, and we can hopefully provide that to them.”

Pressing on

Throughout his eight-month journey, which began with an 8 a.m. AAU basketball game back in May, Smith has inspired those around him — even himself a little bit.

Enduring rounds of tests and clouds of uncertainty, the Carlisle sophomore pressed on.

From Anderson’s perspective, seeing Smith overcome the obstacles presented by going out for football a month removed from his diagnosis, followed by basketball this winter, encapsulates the strong-willed, determined young man he is.

“It says a lot,” Anderson said. “Number one, he has a condition that a lot of kids would put their head down and walk away from the game and wouldn't put themselves at risk of anything further after that. … For him to step up and be brave, and his family to step up and listen to him and go with what he wants to wants to do, is big. They’re all working as one. They're rocking and rolling with his decision to play , which is great. He wouldn’t do it any other way.”

For Carter, witnessing her son’s refusal to allow his diagnosis to stand in his path, was eye-opening.

“He’s just amazing. I don't know,” Carter said, “it's hard to describe. You would never think to let your 15-year-old make a decision like that. But his honesty through it, his greatness and his determination to just keep playing, his strength is crazy. It’s something that I wouldn’t I know I had at 15.”

Smith looks back on that day, Aug. 5, the day he could’ve called it quits.

Sitting in the doctor’s office, Smith knew he was going to lace up the shoes again. He refused to let his diagnosis define him.

“For me, it was shocking at first,” Smith said, “because it's like one of those things you see on TV, in a drama movie or something. So, it was shocking at first, but I knew in the back of my mind, that wasn’t the ending of me playing basketball. There had to be some way, and I would take that way over anything.”

Smith found that way.

Christian Eby is a sports reporter for The Sentinel and cumberlink.com. You can contact him at ceby@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @eby_sports

