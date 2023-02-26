Mechanicsburg boys basketball, in the words of head coach Mike Gaffey, is writing new chapters in its 2022-23 book.

The Wildcats have another chance to add to their storied season Monday, facing top-seeded Manheim Central in the District 3 Class 5A semifinals. Elsewhere, Cumberland Valley hosts Hempfield in a Class 6A semifinal.

Here’s a look at each matchup.

Class 6A

No. 3 Hempfield (20-2) at No. 2 Cumberland Valley (20-3)

When/where: Monday, 7 p.m., at Cumberland Valley High School

How they got here: CV drew up a game plan during a first-round bye and executed said game plan in Friday’s quarterfinals, thumping Wilson 59-38. Central York took Hempfield to the wire, but the Black Knights survived in a 61-58 quarterfinal.

Up next: A win would punch the team’s ticket to the Giant Center and the district final slated for Thursday against Reading or Waynesboro in the title tilt. The loser shifts to the third-place game, also scheduled for Thursday, against the Scarlet Knights or Indians.

Common opponents: CV and Hempfield each matched up with Carlisle and Manheim Township during the regular season and went undefeated in six combined games against the Thundering Herd and the Blue Streaks. The Eagles knocked down the Herd in a pair of Mid-Penn Commonwealth contests while the Black Knights escaped with the Carlisle Classic tournament title to start the year. Similarly, Hempfield topped Township twice, and CV came away with a nonleague win. CV also bested Central York during the regular season.

Notes: The Eagles’ semifinal appearance is their first in 16 years. If CV makes it past Hempfield, it will reach just its second district final in the hunt for its first-ever title.

The Black Knights have won one district championship — the 2A title in 1962 — and made five appearances. The Black Knights’ last trip to the Giant Center was in 2017 in a 67-40 loss to Harrisburg.

Nolan Gilbert and Nolan Buzalka guided CV to victory Friday, posting 16 points each. The Eagles crashed the offensive glass for 12 rebounds and used second-chance points to build an early lead on Wilson. Hempfield senior guard Miguel Pena scored his 1,000th career point in Friday’s win against Central York and totaled 11 points. Forward Kamryn Lawrence led all scorers with 17 points.

Class 5A

No. 4 Mechanicsburg (18-6) at No. 1 Manheim Central (20-4)

When/where: Monday, 7 p.m., at Doe Run Elementary School

How they got here: Justin Bardo’s buzzer-beating 3-pointer shocked Warwick in the quarterfinals Thursday and lifted Mechanicsburg to a stunning 42-39 victory. The Barons took care of business against Muhlenberg, dropping the Mules in a 64-54 quarterfinal. The Wildcats previously edged Greencastle 52-44 in the first round while Manheim Central earned a bye as the top seed.

Up next: A win propels the victor into Thursday’s district final at the Giant Center against either Hershey or Exeter. The loser moves to the third-place game against the Trojans or Eagles.

Common opponents: The Wildcats and Barons shared a myriad of common opponents, including Cedar Cliff, Red Lion, Mifflin County, York Suburban, Warwick and West York. Against the Colts, Lions, Huskies, Trojans and Warriors, Mechanicsburg and MC authored a combined 12-0 record. The lone difference between the squads came against West York where the Wildcats eked out a 52-46 triumph, and the Barons fell in a 52-40 decision.

Notes: Mechanicsburg approaches program history, as a win Monday would send the Wildcats to the district championship for just the third time. In two final appearances, the ‘Cats are 1-1, and captured the 3A title in 1995 against Conestoga Valley.

The Barons can also raise their program standard with a win Monday, having advanced to one district final. MC made its single appearance in the 2014 Class 3A title tilt where it dropped a 59-44 decision to Susquehanna Township.

The guard play of Mechanicsburg’s Josh Smith and Central’s Trey Grube will be the highlighted matchup Monday. Smith carried the Wildcats to Thursday’s closing moments by generating a personal 8-0 run in the fourth quarter and scoring a total 10 across the final eight minutes. Grube is Manheim’s second all-time leading scorer and broke the Lancaster-Lebanon career 3-point record earlier this season.

Monday’s game is being held at Doe Run Elementary School due to ongoing renovations at Central’s high school gym. It’s estimated the elementary gym can hold 650 spectators.

Photos: Cumberland Valley throttles Wilson in District 3 6A boys basketball quarterfinals