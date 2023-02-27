As the final 20 seconds flashed on the clocks atop the Eagle Dome backboards Monday, the excitement and joy of the Cumberland Valley boys basketball was exhibited through the smiling faces, the dance moves and the players embracing on the hardwood.

The Eagles had weathered a physical 32 minutes of District 3 Class 6A semifinal action against Hempfield. And the energy, emotion and relief poured out of the Eagles as the final horn sounded on a 46-35 victory.

Paced by Nolan Buzalka’s 14 points, CV punched its ticket to Thursday’s championship opposite Reading, a 55-31 winner over Waynesboro in the bracket’s other semifinal. The Eagles will play for the district crown for the third time as a program and angle for their first title.

The last time CV appeared in the district championship was 1995.

“I think we are when you look up the word team, and you describe the word team,” CV head coach David Vespignani said. “These guys, they don't care who gets the credit. They don't care who scores. They push, they pull for each other. And then we have the guys on the bench who bust their butt in practice every day to make those guys better. It's just a really good group of kids who believe in each other. They trust in each other, and they're all about each other.”

CV’s (21-3) oneness was threaded throughout Monday’s box score. Each player in the starting rotation, and Jake Snyder off the bench, played their part.

Buzalka’s 14-point effort was the most complete performance, but the Eagles’ offensive production came in personal spurts, with each player taking their moment in the spotlight.

“It’s huge, really,” Buzalka said. “With our star (Jackson) Boone going out so early (due to injury) … everyone's a contributor on offense. Everyone could score. It could be JD (Hunter’s day). It could be Dylan (Levis’) day. It could be anyone’s day.”

Buzalka and Hunter were the initial sparks for CV, notching five points each in a first quarter that saw the Eagles grab a 10-8 lead. Levis took the reins in the second, pouring in eight points, including a personal 5-0 run.

Gilbert chipped in to Levis’ surge, bucketing six points in the second quarter and helping CV push off to a 27-19 advantage by halftime.

Hunter finished the game with 11 points while Levis and Gilbert contributed eight each.

“I think it's all about trust,” Levis said. “The amount of trust that we have in each other, the starting five, and the whole team is crazy. We hang outside of school. We hang out in practice. We have fun. I think just coming down the court and knowing that your guys are gonna show up, and then they have your back, that's the best part of it.”

The trust surfaced in the third quarter after Hempfield (23-3) rocketed to a 7-0 run in the first two minutes, slicing the CV lead to one. Vespignani called a timeout, and after the breather, the Eagles regrouped and soared to a 9-2 clip.

Hunter reignited the Eagles with a personal 4-0 run, and with the assistance of foul shots from Buzalka and Gilbert, widened the gap to 36-28 at the end of three.

“I thought our kids closed quarters,” Vespignani said. “I felt we made plays when we needed to. They made that run to cut it to one, and we pushed it right back to where we had to get it to. Again, that's just credit our kids.”

Hempfield, led by Kamryn Lawrence’s 14 points and Miguel Pena’s 12, had drained the energy tank and struggled to a seven-point fourth quarter.

It was in those final moments that the Eagles exhaled and unbottled all of their emotions.

“We were celebrating before the game was over,” Gilbert said, “because we were all walking around to each other, giving each other props because that's what we needed. We knew this was a big moment, and it's so cool seeing this is the first time this team is going to the Giant Center since 1995.”

