As public address announcer Bob Schellenberg’s voice recited the names of the Cumberland Valley boys basketball starting lineup ahead of Monday’s night District 3 Class 6A semifinal against Hempfield, head coach David Vespignani’s message to sophomore guard Nolan Buzalka was simple.

“I always tell him, I say, ‘You know man, I don't care that you’re a sophomore. You are the best player in this game tonight,’” Vespignani said. “Now sometimes that's not always true. But he's the kind of kid that when the lights are the brightest, he seems to just find a way to make the play that you have to make.”

Finding a way to make the right play has been a recent CV signature. From Buzalka, the remaining starters, to the CV bench, the Eagles found that way Monday and channeled their shared confidence to outlast the Black Knights 46-35 to reach their first district final since 1995.

CV, making its third championship appearance, will face Reading in the title tilt Thursday at Hershey’s Giant Center at 7:45 p.m.

“I think our coach definitely made a statement to let us have fun,” junior Tzuriel Ogunnaike said. “These past few games, it's a game, we need to take it seriously, but what's important is to have fun out there. And when we're all having fun, we're rolling. And when we roll, we win games.”

The emphasis on confidence has keyed CV’s playoff run. Halfway through the regular season, the Eagles lost starting center Jackson Boone to a season-ending knee injury.

For many, it was the moment the internal switch flipped.

“I think him going down actually made us all stronger together,” Ogunnaike said. “We had to trust each other more. We had to change a little bit how we played, but ultimately, we're meshing right now and that's why we're winning.”

Without Boone, CV was missing a 6-foot-6 presence in the paint. Ogunnaike stepped into Boone’s starting spot, and the rest of the starting five settled into their amplified role.

“I think since Boone went down, I felt more confident shooting the ball, and everyone can shoot here,” Buzalka said. “We're not scared because we know that we’re gonna hustle, be aggressive and try to get our boards and shots. It doesn't really matter if it misses, but if it goes in, that’s when we get hot.”

The trust and confidence in each other shows on the court. CV plays without an individual agenda, swinging the ball around until a defensive seam opens.

Buzalka led the Eagles with 14 points in Monday’s triumph, but the hosts distributed the key contributions among several players. JD Hunter deposited 11 points while fellow seniors Nolan Gilbert and Dylan Levis pocketed eight points each.

The balanced scoring has been consistent all season. But the unselfishness has been more prevalent in the team’s second-half surge.

“It's awesome,” Gilbert said. “If someone has a run, you want that person to keep going with that. With our team, no one cares who scores, and it can be anyone's night. It can be one person’s night. It can be everyone's and more spread out like (Monday). We just encourage each other.”

The team-wide appreciation translates to the defensive side of the ball. Ogunnaike, rather than filling the scoring column, spearheads the Eagles’ defensive effort.

In Monday’s game, CV held Black Knight leading scorer Miguel Pena to 12 points. Nine came in the first half before the Eagles clamped down and contained him to a single 3-pointer across the final 16 minutes.

“We told our kids when the playoffs started, we said, ‘Look, every time you step on the floor, think you're the best player on the floor. Like truly believe that you’re the best player out there,’” Vespignani said. ‘”Go out and play like it. If you have an open shot, shoot. If you have a play to make, go make it. Don't be worried about, I'm gonna make a mistake. Just go play like you're the best guy out there,’ and our kids did that (Monday).”

The confidence from their coach has created a consistent flow. It was always there for the Eagles, but now recognizing the self-trust and confidence, they’re riding the momentum together into Thursday’s district final.

“The energy, just seeing your boys score, getting hyped for them, it feeds into it,” Hunter said. “And then that makes you want to play and make plays and play better. And then you're all just cooking, and it’s fun.”