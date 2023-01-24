Cumberland Valley boys basketball comeback bid falls short in Commonwealth setback to State College

In unison, the students in Cumberland Valley's student section raised three fingers as JD Hunter’s corner 3-pointer trickled through the net and cut the State College lead to four with two minutes remaining in the fourth quarter.

Hunter’s 3-pointer capped a 14-2 Eagle burst, as CV had navigated the ebbs of flows of its Mid-Penn Commonwealth boys basketball contest Tuesday, trading runs and punches with the visiting Little Lions. But preceding the late CV surge was a scattering of State College runs that put the Eagles in a deep hole and helped the Little Lions escape with a 60-49 victory at the Eagle Dome.

The triumph sends State College (15-2, 9-1 Commonwealth) into sole possession of first place in the division. The Eagles (14-2, 8-2) and Little Lions had shared the lead entering Tuesday.

“We had good runs. We had good spurts,” CV head coach David Vespignani said. “But that first four minutes or five minutes in that third quarter, we just weren't very good, and we have to find a way to overcome those dry spells. We can't let that happen against a really good team like that.”

State College built momentum in the final minute of the first half when Isaac Dye dropped in a pair of 3s to stretch the Little Lion advantage from 26-24 to 32-24 before halftime. The energy remained on the visiting bench out of intermission, as State College hit two more 3s to open the third quarter.

State College fed off hot shooting and an icy start from CV to open the fourth quarter as well. Braeden Shrewsberry, who led the Little Lions with 20 points, generated a personal 8-0 run, sinking two 3s and attacking the paint for a layup. The charge gave State College a 16-point lead.

“We got down because we didn't execute,” Vespignani said. “I thought our effort was great the entire time, but like I said, we just got down, and we didn't execute. We got our head down a little bit. Once we woke up and continued to play, good things happened.”

CV began chipping away midway through the fourth. The Eagles pressed the wings and forced a handful of Lion turnovers, which allowed them to speed up their offensive sets.

Nolan Buzalka canned a wing 3-pointer with four minutes left to ignite the late run. On the ensuing possession, Jake Snyder collected a steal, kicked back to an in-stride Dylan Levis, and the senior guard buried another 3 to slice the State College lead to single digits. Free throws and the Hunter trey trimmed the deficit to as low as four.

“The kids continued to fight,” Vespignani said. “You get into those situations, there are times where you either got to fight or you're gonna get really blown out, and I was really proud of our kids for continuing to fight back and continuing to play. But if you want to be a playoff team, if you want to be a team that has championship aspirations, you can't let yourself get in those holes, and it was really self-inflicted.”

State College fended off CV’s comeback bid with free throws and a Lake Black layup. The Eagles were paced by Hunter’s 20 points and another 14 from Buzalka. Dye and Ryan Perks joined Shrewsberry in double figures with 14 and 10 points each.

CV was without the services of 6-foot-6 Jackson Boone for the fourth consecutive game due to an undisclosed injury. The Eagles have dropped two straight following a 14-0 start.

“At the end of the day, we have 100% faith in our kids, and we just have to bounce back and play better … and make those plays that we were making,” Vespignani said. “When one guy goes out, someone has to step up. And it's not just one guy coming in and stepping up, it's five and six guys. Everyone's just got to do a little bit more and right now we're getting that in spurts.”

Photos: State College boys basketball edges Cumberland Valley