PITTSBURGH — Mechanicsburg’s Spencer Nolan has a quiet confidence, one that is often rooted in the Wildcat defense.

Nolan contributes to the scoring on a given night, but he’s not often the focal point or heartbeat of head coach Mike Gaffey’s offense.

In Friday’s PIAA Class 5A boys basketball first-round matchup against District 7’s North Hills, Nolan still wasn’t the dominant offensive figure. But a pair of third-quarter 3-pointers from Nolan on the Indians’ home floor changed the trajectory of Mechanicsburg’s state-tournament opener.

Nolan’s second 3-pointer fell with six minutes, 33 seconds left in the third, tying the game and laying the ground for a quarter-closing 13-2 run. Mechanicsburg seized the momentum and didn’t relinquish its lead on the way to a 56-52 victory over the Indians, advancing to the second round scheduled for Tuesday against District 3 champion Exeter, a 62-57 winner over Fox Chapel Friday, at a site and time to be determined.

“This whole week in practice, (Nolan) was shooting it really well,” Gaffey said. “So you could tell in the first half (he was a little nervous), and he was in the corner, and I wanted to yell, ‘Shoot it.’ But he doesn’t force shots. So once he started to make a couple shots, I was like, ‘OK, well now, this is gonna help.’”

Nolan’s shooting confidence and the team’s 13-2 tear sparked a timid Mechanicsburg offense. The Wildcats (19-8) came out the gate with a specific defensive game plan — which limited North Hills to 21 first-half points — but had some kinks to iron out on offense.

The 13-2 run included a personal 5-0 spurt from sophomore Chance Yanoski, who led the ‘Cats with 17 points. Josh Smith drained a pair of 3s in the resurgence and finished with 13.

“We came out how we needed to be in the third quarter,” Yanoski said. “We played a good first half. We had that spot in the second quarter where we didn't play well, and I think that shocked our confidence a little bit. But we just came out fast and we hit our shots. Spencer hit his and everyone was making plays, and it just spiraled from there.”

On the defensive side, Justin Bardo and Seth Brubaker clamped down on 6-foot-8 junior and four-star recruit Royce Parham. The Indian forward piled up 22 points with 10 coming on second-chance opportunities.

The Wildcats centered on a swarm tactic once Parham received the ball in the post. The defensive identity limited Parham to three first-half field goals and eight total points, and helped Mechanicsburg stay within four at halftime.

“We were really taught,” Bardo said. “We wanted to tire him out the whole game, so down the stretch, he seemed tired. I think we did what we needed to.”

The third-quarter surge pushed Mechanicsburg’s advantage to 40-30 at the conclusion of three. North Hills (20-7) managed to trim the deficit to as low as four points in the final minute, but Mechanicsburg fended off the Indians’ response with free throws and had provided itself some insurance early in the fourth.

Brubaker and Bardo complemented Yanoski and Smith’s night in double figures with nine points each. Nolan chipped in eight.

“At halftime, we just knew that we needed to come out and put our foot on the pedal and make some shots, get some buckets, and that's what we did,” Nolan said. “Everyone was moving the ball well.”

Mechanicsburg, making its first PIAA appearance since 2017, secured its fourth first-round triumph as a program with Friday’s win.

The Wildcats, with a quiet confidence, continue to add on to their unprecedented run.

“No one really expected us to be here,” Nolan said. “So after dropping the last two (District 3 playoff) games, this is a really big one for us.”

