Cole Trn's 18 points help Shippensburg weather Big Spring's patient play, zone defense in boys basketball triumph

Jason Creek’s game plan was simple: keep it slow and steady.

In an early season meeting with Shippensburg, the Big Spring head boys basketball coach and crew suffered a 49-point setback. The Greyhounds went on a 3-point frenzy and sank 17 shots from deep. The Bulldogs rushed their offensive possessions and found little to no rhythm.

Friday night, visiting Newville for the second of two league contests, the Bulldogs drew from the early-season hiccup, clamping down defensively on the wings in a 3-2 zone. They executed their offense with a purpose and possessed a consistent ball movement.

But after scoring two points in the first quarter, the Greyhounds found a seam in the Bulldogs’ persistent zone. Freshman guard Cole Trn buried a pair of 3-pointers midway through the second quarter to spring Shippensburg toward a 46-37 victory.

Trn led the way with 18 points.

“They were playing aggressive in their 3-2 (zone),” Trn said. “The main key was just stay calm, move the ball around and just wait for my turn. Then I just shot the ball and it went in.”

Big Spring (8-5, 2-5 Colonial) had mapped out a defensive-driven 7-2 lead through the first quarter. The Bulldogs built on that advantage at the six-minute mark of the second when Jake Knouse converted a three-point play.

"It was an emphasis going into this game that we had to pick and choose our moments, and be a little bit more patient on offense," Creek said. "As the game went, we lost a little bit of that down the stretch — got maybe a little tired, maybe got a little anxious — but that was definitely the mindset coming out, and it worked really well in the first quarter. We just weren't able to sustain that feel for 32 minutes."

That's when Trn seized the momentum.

Trn's corner 3-pointer with three minutes left in the first half sliced the Ship (7-5, 6-2) deficit to three. Twenty seconds later, he banged home another to tie the game at 12. Trae Kater followed Trn’s pair with a 3-ball of his own at the 2:12 mark to give Shippensburg a lead it wouldn’t relinquish.

“We shoot a lot of 3s, and sometimes they come in waves,” Shippensburg head coach Rick Lewis said. “I think overall, I knew we were gonna have to weather an emotional storm. And I thought if we could do that, and then once we got the lead, everyone kind of took a deep breath.”

Despite the momentum swing, Big Spring kept the margin to single digits the entirety of the second half and crept within four or less on several occasions.

Aidan Sallie and Knouse motored the Bulldog offense with 17 and 15 points each. Sallie knocked down seven shots from the field while Knouse worked his way to the foul line and made nine of 12 attempts.

Big Spring sustained its strong zone presence and pressured the Greyhounds into a clip of empty possessions.

“I thought we attacked hard,” Creek said. “Defensively, we were flying around and were really strong on our close outs. We tried to put an emphasis and staying lower, choppy feet, being quicker, using our hands a little bit more … and (we) were playing with some foot fire. We battled.”

But the momentum from Trn’s second-quarter 3-pointers fueled just enough of Shippensburg’s fire to hurdle, and then turn away, the Bulldogs.

“It’s a rivalry. This game’s always a big one,” Trn said. “They have it checked. We have it checked. So, we just came in ready to go.”

