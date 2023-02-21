CHAMBERSBURG — The Carlisle boys basketball team couldn’t have asked for a much better first half Tuesday.

The Herd played a 2-3 zone defense and forced host Chambersburg to settle for the outside shot. Inside, Carlisle clamped down on passing lanes, eliminating the Trojans’ paint presence. The zone hurried the Chambersburg offense, encouraging passes to go awry and into the hands of Carlisle defenders, many leading to transition buckets.

But Chambersburg went back to the drawing board at halftime, trailing the Herd 27-18. Out of intermission, behind the proper adjustments, the Trojans zinged to a 29-12 third-quarter surge and used the run to overcome Carlisle 63-56 in a District 3 Class 6A first-round matchup at Chambersburg Fieldhouse.

The opening-round triumph pits the No. 8 Trojans against top-ranked Reading in Friday’s quarterfinals.

“We started out a little slow, and they had a lot of momentum. Then at halftime, a switch changed,” said Chambersburg senior Jacob Bassham, who led the team with 17 points. “We all looked at each other. We talked to each other. We got each other’s backs, and we said, ‘We’re gonna go out fighting.’ And we fought as hard as we ever fought. I’m so proud of my team.”

A 15-0 spree from the final minute of the first quarter through the first three minutes of the second catalyzed Carlisle’s (13-10) first-half momentum. Parker Smith, who led all scorers with 31 points, generated much of the energy with nine first-quarter tallies.

Then senior forward Jeremiah Snyder took the baton, starting the second period with three steals and a pair of 3-pointers to help net eight total points. Snyder’s offensive effort was matched on the defensive end where the Herd drew 10 Chambersburg first-half turnovers.

“We obviously pinpointed JJ Kelly and Bassham as the two guys (to lock down),” Carlisle head coach Andre Anderson said. “We ran some box-and-ones and some triangle-two (defenses), and we did some different things to them, and it worked well. We held them to 18 points in the first half and had everything going right for us. And then they came out and knocked down some shots.”

Chambersburg’s third-quarter parade was sparked by a Bassham 3-pointer before the half. The trey, combined with a new game plan, translated to a 12-2 Trojan run to open the third quarter. Bassham gave Chambersburg (14-9) its first lead since the first quarter on a steal-and-score sequence to go up 30-29.

“We just talked about the different defenses that we could potentially see in the second half and what we wanted to do to attack them,” Chambersburg head coach Shawn Shreffler said. “We just kind of went back to just fundamentals of, ‘Hey, if they’re in this, this is what we’ve got to do. And if they’re in this, this is what we have to do.’ But I think it all really boiled down to just having confidence to shoot the basketball.”

That confidence peaked with five third-quarter 3s and Chambersburg’s own 15-0 run. The Trojans’ signature work in the paint returned, as Kelly spearheaded the inside attack with 12 of his total 14 points.

Carter Fogal and Sedrick Vessah also reached double digits with 11 points each.

“I thought Sedrick kind of set the tone early on in the quarter, and JJ just followed his lead,” Shreffler said. “The two of them working together on the interior, they’re a pretty tough matchup for anybody.”

The third-quarter surge pushed Chambersburg’s advantage out to as much as nine points, but Smith kept the Trojans on their toes and the Carlisle deficit to a minimum. The sophomore canned 20 second-half points and used a turnaround jumper from the free-throw line to collect eight of those 20.

The rest of Carlisle’s starting rotation cooled off. Snyder’s eight points was second on the team while Julian Christopher scored seven and Lucas Ream banked five.

The Herd had made their first playoff appearance since 2018. But the Chambersburg Fieldhouse, bursting with energy and enthusiasm as the Trojans authored their third-quarter run, hushed the surging visitors.

“We just didn’t bounce back,” Anderson said. “I love these guys. They got us to the playoffs, and it’s a great group of kids. It was a pleasure coaching these guys all year.”

Close 1 of 17 Photos: Carlisle boys basketball defeats Altoona 51-40 on Senior Night Julian Christopher's 16 points paced Carlisle to a key Mid-Penn Commonwealth victory over Altoona. 1 of 17