Carlisle Christian boys basketball defeated Bible Baptist Christian 53-42 Tuesday at Heritage Christian in the first round of the Pennsylvania Christian Athletic Conference playoffs.

Carlisle Christian, which captured its first PCAC title last year, took a step toward a repeat run with Tuesday’s win. Gabe Kearney led the Knights with 17 points and was complemented by Gunnar McLean’s 16.

Freshman Brady Tuckey also made his presence felt with 10 points.

The Knights’ postseason journey continues Friday with an opponent and site yet to be determined.

